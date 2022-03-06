Rymsha's 2 goals help K's top Cincy

It's easy to see why the Komets missed Drake Rymsha so much for the 113 days he was up in the American Hockey League. In three games since returning from the Hershey Bears, Rymsha has totaled four goals and seven points, influenced special teams, been a bear on faceoffs and led the Komets to an undefeated record to get them back into third place in the Central Division.

“He's been a difference maker, and you can see how we're playing with him in the lineup,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said after Rymsha had two goals and four points in a 5-3 victory Saturday over the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of 8,291 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Oliver Cooper also scored twice in the third period, after the Cyclones had rallied to tie it at 2, capping the victory with a short-handed, empty-net goal.

Fort Wayne's goaltender, Samuel Harvey, stopped 28 of 31 shots. Former Komets goalie Michael Houser stopped 33 of 37 for the Cyclones. Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays, getting a Connor Corcoran goal for a 4-2 lead, and Cincinnati was 1 for 6.

“I liked our energy,” Rymsha said. “I think we've got to fix up the finish a little bit, but at the end of the day we got the win and that's all that matters at this time of year.”

The Komets (28-19-6, .585 winning percentage) are 6-2-1 this season against the Cyclones, (28-21-3, .567), who they leapfrogged in the divisional race.

Rymsha played 32 games with Hershey, totaling seven assists, and he's got five goals and 11 points in eight games with Fort Wayne.

“He's got the swagger and confidence of a six-year veteran and for him to find his game, it's making other players better,” Boudreau said of Rymsha. “For him coming back, and starting with possession of the puck, ... he's winning faceoffs and there's his grittiness.”

Rymsha, 23, who is in his fourth pro season, also played for the Komets in 2019-20 and skated one NHL game with the Los Angeles Kings last season.

“I feel good here. I've been put in positions to have success” Rymsha said. “My linemates (Cooper and Shawn Boudrias) have been doing a good job of getting me the puck, and I just have to put it in the net. So it's been good.”

Notes: The Komets presented a check for $12,832 to Healthier Moms and Babies, whose goal is to improve the outcome of pregnancies in Allen County by offering health education and case-management services to low-income, high-risk pregnant women and their families. The money was proceeds from the Martin Luther King Jr. Night at the Coliseum on Jan. 14. The Komets were the first hockey team to ever wear MLK tribute jerseys, and they were auctioned off. ... The referee was Nolan Bloyer.

