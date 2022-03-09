K's head to Iowa in good spirits against hot team

When the Komets departed Coralville, Iowa, on Feb. 26, it was the low point of their season. They'd lost pair of games to the expansion Iowa Heartlanders – 4-2 and 6-2 – and that dropped defending-champion Fort Wayne to fourth place in the Central Division.

The Komets return to Xtream Arena for games against the Heartlanders at 8 p.m. today and Friday, but the mood is different now. The Komets won all three of their games last week – highlighted by an 8-3 victory at the league-leading Toledo Walleye on Saturday – and aren't likely to take the Heartlanders and their seven-game winning streak lightly.

“It was a huge week for us, and it was really important for us to get some momentum because we're going to be playing the hottest team in the league in Iowa,” said Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau, whose team also defeated the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 in overtime and the Cincinnati Cyclones 5-3 last week.

What sparked the change for the Komets? It may have been a series of meetings the Komets' coaches, Boudreau and assistant Olivier Legault, and general manager David Franke had with the players before taking on Tulsa. Management wanted to get feedback from the players on what they thought was and wasn't working, and the ensuing winning streak has put the Komets (28-19-6, .585 winning percentage) back in second place in the Central Division behind Toledo (35-13-3, .716).

“There were a lot of little things that we found out from those player meetings, like preferences on who they like to play with,” Boudreau said. “I mean, we were just trying to get a sense of how everybody was feeling both mentally and physically. And we addressed those issues in practice.”

One of the big takeaways was the Komets needed to rededicate themselves to playing good defense, creating offensive chances by forcing turnovers, and it seems to have paid off with a 17-9 edge in goals over the last three games.

“That's a lot of goals and the fact that we're doing it clamping down defense-first, it's an impressive way to win,” Boudreau said. “It's the right way to win, the right way to play. So for us the focus is there on identifying how to play as a team and how to win as a team more importantly.”

Drake Rymsha has been the biggest standout lately, totaling four goals and seven points over the last two games. He was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week. Connor Corcoran has four goals and five points in the last three games. Willie Corrin has one goal and six points in the last three games.

In the victory Saturday over Cincinnati, the Komets squandered a 2-0 third-period lead before getting two Oliver Cooper goals and winning at Memorial Coliseum.

“We've got a pretty veteran group. We've got a room full of champions and older guys, so we know what to do in those situations. There's no panic in our dressing room. We just keep playing our game,” Rymsha said.

The Komets are only 2-4-0 against the Heartlanders (24-23-7, .509) this season. A key to turning that around would be success on special teams: Fort Wayne is 0 for 22 on power plays in the series; Iowa is 5 for 20.

There's a good chance things get nasty today. In the Feb. 26 loss, there were seven third-period fights, the teams combined for 168 penalty minutes and Corrin alleged that Iowa's Luke Nogard spat in his mouth to incite a fight, though the ECHL wasn't able to verify this through video replays and leveled no supplementary discipline.

Note: Defenseman Darien Kielb was called up to Laval of the American Hockey League. In 16 games with the Komets, the rookie had one goal and six points.

