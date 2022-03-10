Komets' impressive play continues with shutout

It started with an expected fight between Willie Corrin and Luke Nogard, featured a wacky Anthony Petruzzelli goal and turned into one of the Komets' most impressive performances of the season.

The Komets defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 6-0 on Wednesday, aided by Fort Wayne's first power-play goal in seven games against Iowa – by Connor Corcoran, who added an even-strength tally in the third period – in front of an announced crowd of 1,211 at Xtream arena in Coralville, Iowa.

The Komets' Samuel Harvey stopped 34 shots for his second shutout of the season. Iowa's Dereck Baribeau thwarted 38 of 44 shots.

The Komets (29-19-6) have won four in a row. The Heartlanders (24-24-7) saw their winning streak end at seven. Fort Wayne is 3-4-0 against the expansion Heartlanders and they meet again 8 p.m. Friday at Xtream Arena.

“I'm really pleased,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought our guys bought into details and executed a perfect game plan. At the end of the day, you're happy with the score. But more than anything, I thought it was a statement game from us.”

In their previous meeting, a 6-2 Heartlanders victory Feb. 26, there were seven fights, including one between Fort Wayne's Corrin and Iowa's Nogard. Corrin alleged the fight was incited by Nogard spitting in his mouth. The ECHL, unable to find evidence to support it, didn't level supplementary discipline. But it was clear that some scores needed to be settled Wednesday and Corrin and Nogard fought 21 seconds into the game.

Petruzzelli benefited from a wild bounce of the puck to score from between the circles 11:26 into the first period. He'd sent the puck into the offensive zone, and the puck caromed off a seam in the boards back to Petruzzelli, as Baribeau was caught behind his own net.

After a Lynden McCallum goal, Marcus McIvor scored on a slap shot from 42 feet out for a 3-0 lead 15:29 into the second period. Corcoran then netted a shot from the left circle for a power-play goal – Fort Wayne had been 0 for 22 on power plays against the Heartlanders – and Drake Rymsha, missing a glove, made it 5-0.

The Komets scored on 1 of 2 power plays. The Heartlanders were 0 for 4.

Notes: Win Rood, who spent 47 seasons as an official at Komets games, has died at 83. He assisted in many capacities throughout the years at Memorial Coliseum – as a goal judge, penalty box attendant, even as a public-address announcer – and was a fixture in the press box as the head of the off-ice officials. He was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2007 and retired in 2017.

