Highlights aplenty, but no win for K's

Drake Rymsha scored again, giving him seven goals and 11 points in his last four games. Will Graber tallied two assists, giving him sole possession of the the ECHL's scoring lead with 61 points, including 14 goals, in just 42 games.

But it wasn't enough to prolong the Komets' win streak.

Kris Bennett had two goals and three points Friday night to lead the expansion Iowa Heartlanders to a 6-3 victory over the Komets at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Samuel Harvey stopped 31 of 37 shots, but the defending-champion Komets (29-20-6) saw their winning streak end at four games.

Iowa's Corbin Kaczperski turned away 32 of 35 shots.

Iowa (25-24-7) scored on 3 of 9 power plays and Fort Wayne was 1 for 6.

The Komets had crushed the Heartlanders 6-0 on Wednesday in Coralville, where Harvey had a 34-save shutout and was backed by two goals apiece from Rymsha and Connor Corcoran, snapping Iowa's seven-game win streak.

The Heartlanders got first-period goals from Zach White (power play), on a shot from between the circles, and Alex Carlson, on a 55-footer through a crowd. But it was tied at 2 heading into the second intermission because Lynden McCallum scored off the rebound of his own shot, after Graber set him up from behind the Iowa net, and Rymsha, the ECHL's reigning Player of the Week, netted a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle.

There was then a barrage of penalties on the Komets, though their Kylor Wall getting hit from behind didn't draw a penalty from referee Cameron Fleming, and Iowa's Ryan Kuffner scored on a slapshot from the right circle during a 5-on-3 power play for a 3-2 lead 6:15 into the second period. Just before the goal, the Komets had argued unsuccessfully the faceoff shouldn't have been in their zone because Iowa had iced the puck with a delayed penalty coming on Fort Wayne.

The Komets answered on a 5-on-3 power play of their own, with Shawn Szydlowski burying a shot after a Kellen Jones pass across the slot, but the Heartlanders' Bennett made it 4-3 at 15:03 following a Fedor Gordeev drop pass.

Bennett made it 5-3 on a shot from the left circle 6:41 into the third period, just after White was leveled by a Graber hit, and Iowa's Bryce Misley scored off a rebound at 15:56. There was a late-game melee, highlighted by a fight between Fort Wayne's Anthony Petruzzelli and Iowa' Yuki Miura.

The Komets play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones at 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

