Komets in critical stretch vs. Central foes

The Komets have won four of their last five games, notwithstanding Friday's 6-3 road loss to the Iowa Heartlanders, and that's a pace they need to keep up with all 17 games remaining being against Central Division opponents.

The run starts 5 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum against the Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne's opponent for the next three games.

“We have a lot of success when we're bought in as a team and the second we start playing individualistic hockey, that's when we get in trouble. You can see that in our losses and we've got to find a way to play the same way,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “If you look at the last five games, we're 4-1 with the same lineup (of skaters) every night, minus one swap of (Kylor Wall for Darien Kielb). We're looking to be consistent. If you want to take four wins and one loss in five games with the same lineup, then listen, that's a series right there.

“For us, with (17) games to go in the season, the goal is to be playing the best type of hockey that we can. We've got a huge three-game set against Cincinnati, a big rival, and you know they're going to want to play us tight, too. The big thing is to play as a team and then we'll have success.”

The top four teams in the Central Division will qualify for the playoffs. The league-leading Toledo Walleye remain barely in striking distance (36-14-3, .708 winning percentage heading into Saturday night), though the Walleye face Fort Wayne (29-20-6, .582) three more times. The second-place Komets are followed by Wheeling (30-22-1, .575), Cincinnati (29-22-3, .565), Kalamazoo (27-26-0, .509) and Iowa (25-24-7, .509) in the division, all with legitimate shots at overtaking Fort Wayne if it doesn't keep winning.

Fort Wayne's Will Graber, who has 14 goals and 61 points, went into Saturday tied for the ECHL's scoring lead with Allen's Chad Costello. Drake Rymsha, the ECHL's reigning Player of the Week, has seven goals and 11 points in the last three games. Willie Corrin has one goal and eight points in the last five games.

The Komets might get goaltender Jiri Patera back from Henderson of the American Hockey League before today's game. He's 7-5-3 with a 2.77 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and one shutout for Fort Wayne, which has used Samuel Harvey (14-6-2, 2.94 GAA, .915 SP, two shutouts) in the last four games.

After allowing Iowa to score on 3 of 9 power-play opportunities Friday, the Komets were focused on trying to stay out of the penalty box. They average 18.3 penalty minutes, third most among the ECHL's 27 teams, and are second with 305 minor penalties.

