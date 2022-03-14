Confident Rymsha stays hot as K's top Cyclones

The Komets have had 11 different players come down from the American Hockey League at various points this season. They aren't always brimming with confidence, as Drake Rymsha appears to have been in his six games back from the Hershey Bears.

“If you look at the players who have come back from the American Hockey League, it's been a tale of two things: They're coming back with a lot of confidence or they're coming with no confidence at all,” coach Ben Boudreau said after Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones, in front of 6,436 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Rymsha, had two goals and three points Sunday to give the ECHL's reigning Player of the Week nine goals and 14 points over his last five games.

“Rimmer was a guy who was playing a lot up in Hershey and they got healthy and signed a few players, and it kind of pushed him out of the lineup, but he's come down and done it the right way,” said Boudreau, whose Komets (30-20-6, .589 winning percentage) have won five of their last six.

Rymsha scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, with the Komets skating short-handed, and on a 40-foot shot after he'd knocked down a clearing attempt by the Cyclones (30-23-3, .563).

“I'd say I came back here with confidence and motivation,” said Rymsha, who has totaled 10 goals and 18 points in 11 Fort Wayne games, along with seven assists in 32 Hershey games. “I just came down and told myself to have fun playing the game, just play my game and hopefully success will follow. Hockey is a really fun game, and I love playing it. It's been fun to produce and we're winning, too, so that also helps.”

The Komets also got goals from Kylor Wall, after a Lynden McCallum pass from behind the Cincinnati net; Connor Jones, who redirected a Will Graber shot; and Graber, who scored late into an empty net to give him 15 goals and an ECHL-leading 63 points.

Fort Wayne goaltender Samuel Harvey stopped 19 of 21 shots. Cincinnati's Michael Houser stopped 22 of 26 shots.

“I thought we played really good. I thought we played good within our systems,” Harvey said. “I think we improved from (the 6-3 loss to Iowa on Friday) and we didn't give up much, only 21 shots, and I was happy with that.”

Note: The Komets held a moment of silence for Win Rood, on off-ice official for 47 seasons, who died last week at 83.

