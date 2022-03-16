K's goalie has bounced around, bounced back

Samuel Harvey's statistics Sunday were modest, yet good: He stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones, as the Komets won for the fifth time in their last six games. That included an early save on a Matt McLeod breakaway that could have changed the scope of the game.

It was an important response for Harvey, who had allowed six goals on 37 shots in his previous game, a 6-3 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday.

“I thought he played with a chip on his shoulder, came up with some big saves and was a big difference (Sunday),” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said.

Teams expect their No. 1 goalies to be almost infallible. Of course, they're not, but the way the netminders respond to difficult times is tremendously important and Harvey has shown that grit.

After a torrid start to his first season with the Komets, during which he was selected to play in the All-Star Classic, Harvey was called up by the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda, who had him from Dec. 27 to Feb. 4. Harvey had shutouts in two of his first three games there, but wound up 2-5-0 with a 3.62 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage, statistics made worse by stopping only 22 of 30 shots in his final game, an 8-5 loss to the Ontario Reign.

“To be honest, the last game I had there was difficult for me,” Harvey said. “I gave up eight goals there. I had to rebuild my confidence. Now it's going good, things are going good, and I feel like I'm playing more confident. There are still some things I want to improve before the playoffs, but I feel like I'm getting my game back.”

Harvey has been in net for five straight Fort Wayne games, going 4-1-0 with a .909 save percentage and a 34-save shutout of Iowa. For the season, he's 15-6-2 with a 2.90 GAA, a .914 SP and two shutouts for the Komets (30-20-6), who play Friday and Saturday against the Cyclones (30-23-3) in Ohio.

That's the sort of production the Komets expected from Harvey when they signed him last summer, knowing Jiri Patera would be going to and from the AHL.

Patera, who with the Komets was 7-5-3 with a 2.77 GAA, .906 SP and one shutout, is currently with Henderson of the AHL. That's left Mario Culina – 4-5-0 with a 2.92 GAA, .907 SP and one shutout – as Harvey's backup.

“(Harvey) is finding a groove and has won five of his last six games,” Boudreau said, noting it hasn't been easy on Culina, who has played only two periods since Feb. 19. “(Harvey has) showed why he was chosen to be an all-star earlier in the year. His confidence is at an all-time high and with a goalie that confident, you want to ride them as long as you possibly can.”

Harvey had played at the University of New Brunswick in 2019-20, alongside Komets teammate Oliver Cooper, after he'd starred for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

He'd helped the Huskies to the Memorial Cup, the championship of major junior hockey, in 2018-19 when he was 35-8-0 with a 2.08 GAA, a .926 SP and four shutouts in the regular season. That postseason, he was 16-3-1 with a 1.97 GAA, a .924 SP and four shutouts, then in the Memorial Cup tournament he went 4-1 with a 3.40 GAA and a .882 SP as the Huskies overcame the champions of the Ontario and Western Hockey leagues.

That résumé was beefed up last season, when he caught on with the Barracuda after about a year away from competition because of the pandemic. Harvey came to San Jose as the third goalie, then impressed enough to get some playing time and was 2-4-1 with a 3.26 GAA and a .904 SP.

Drake Rymsha, a forward called up from Fort Wayne to Hersey of the AHL this week, said Harvey has been hugely important to the Komets' recent run.

“He makes probably three, four, five saves a night that he shouldn't,” Rymsha said. “He makes a lot of big saves that he probably has no business stopping.”

With only 16 games remaining in the regular season, the Komets are likely to lean on Harvey even more, though a return of Patera would give the team two No. 1s.

“We also know that we have to play good because the playoffs are pretty near,” Harvey said. “We need to play good, we need to prepare our games, and we need to make sure we make the playoffs. These are huge games. If you take one off, it can really cost you, so we want to make sure we play with everything.”

Note: Defenseman Marcus McIvor has been called from the Komets to Ontario of the higher-level American Hockey League. McIvor has five goals and 22 points in 46 games for Fort Wayne this season. He's played four games for Ontario, too, with one assist.

