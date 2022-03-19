Corcoran, Cooper help Komets top Cyclones

Connor Corcoran and Oliver Cooper each scored twice as the Komets continued their mastery of the Cincinnati Cyclones with a 6-4 victory on Friday, in front of 4,377 fans at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

The Komets (31-21-6) are 8-2-1 this season against the Cyclones (30-25-3).

Corcoran, a defenseman, returned from a one-game absence with an illness, and has nine goals in his last seven games. Will Graber, a forward, had a goal and two points, giving him two goals and 12 points during his seven-game point-scoring streak.

Samuel Harvey stopped 31 of 35 shots for Fort Wayne. Michael Houser turned away 31 of 36 for Cincinnati.

The Komets took a 2-0 lead on goals, 45 seconds apart, by Corcoran (power play) and Cooper, who had an Anthony Petruzzelli shot carom off his skate.

In the second period, the Cyclones got goals from Matt McLeod (power play) and Jesse Schultz, 1:02 apart, to tie it at 2. The Komets regained the lead when Shawn Boudrias scored off a rebound at 2:14, but Cincinnati's Dominic Franco tied it again on a 20-foot shot at 5:58.

Graber made it 4-3 Fort Wayne at 10:41, off the rebound of a Lynden McCallum shot. Graber stole the puck behind the Cincinnati net to set up Corcoran for a goal and a 5-3 lead at 14:05. Franco answered at 15:27. Cooper added an empty-netter.

