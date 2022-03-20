K's lose in OT after comeback

The Komets salvaged a point in the standings, riding special-teams excellence, but they lost 4-3 to the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of 8,213 fans at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Lincoln Griffin netted the decisive goal from the left circle, 2:10 into the 3-on-3 overtime, after the Cyclones had a barrage of scoring opportunities. The goal came shortly after Fort Wayne’s Connor Jones was hauled down behind the Cincinnati net, following a scoring chance, but referee John Lindner didn’t assess a penalty.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 3 power plays, though it failed to find the net after Justin Bean was penalized for slashing 17:28 into the third period. Cincinnati was 0 for 3 on power plays, allowing a short-handed goal to Anthony Petruzzelli.

The Komets (31-20-7), who are in second place in the Central Division, finished the regular-season series against the fourth-place Cyclones (31-26-3) with an 8-2-2 record, including a 6-4 Fort Wayne victory Friday in Cincinnati.

Samuel Harvey stopped 27 of 31 shots for Fort Wayne. Cincinnati’s Sean Bonar turned aside 44 of 47 shots.

The Komets fell behind 2-0 when Zack Andrusiak and Max Balinson scored off consecutive shots in the opening period, the first goal coming off a rebound and the second on a shot from the left circle as Harvey was screened. The Komets tied it by the first intermission: Kellen Jones scored a power-play goal off a rebound, and Petruzzelli netted his short-handed goal.

In the second period, Cincinnati’s Dajon Mingo redirected a Louie Caporusso shot for a 3-2 lead, and Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro answered with a rocketing 45-foot shot.

