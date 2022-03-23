Veteran Corrin excited by Komets' style of play

Willie Corrin is 30, and in what's likely the final weeks of his professional hockey career, but he feels “rejuvenated.”

It helps that the defenseman is averaging a point per game since joining the Komets, who seem poised to make the playoffs and compete for another Kelly Cup championship, yet it's more than that. Corrin's getting to play hockey the way he wants to, after spending 11/2 seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks in the more wild-and-crazy Mountain Division, and he's imparting wisdom on the younger Komets – not surprising since Corrin wants to pursue a career in coaching.

“Unless something pops up out of the blue, and I don't foresee that happening, this is going to be my last season and I'd love to finish it with a championship here in Fort Wayne,” said Corrin, whose wife, Emily, is a special education teacher.

They have two young kids at home and are eager to prioritize Emily's career, but Willie would like to hoist the Cup before he retires. Since being dealt by the Mavericks – for defenseman Chays Ruddy on Jan. 31 – Corrin has one goal and 20 points in 20 games.

“I don't know if it's just being excited to be somewhere new,” said Corrin, who hails from International Falls, Minnesota. “But the guys I keep giving the puck to keep on scoring. That one night Graber had (five points) in the first period, I was like, 'OK, I'm going to keep giving him the puck.' We had (Drake Rymsha) down here (from the American Hockey League) for six games and he had (14) points, so those guys help. When you're hot, and those guys are really hot, it just helps to give them the puck and say, 'Go do your thing.' ”

Playmaking is nothing new to Corrin, who has skated for four ECHL teams, totaling 29 goals and 128 points in 193 games. He's also played 23 games in the AHL, and spent seasons in Germany and Slovakia, since his college career at Minnesota-Duluth from 2012 to 2016. That's given him a lot of experience, from several different coaches, and he's enjoyed imparting wisdom on younger teammates.

“There are little things you can help them out with, just positional-wise,” said Corrin, who was a player/assistant coach with Kansas City. “I'm a big fan of what's called a reverse hit; you're going back and a forward can throw a puck into your corner and just run you through the wall. But the moment you put a check on them and reverse hit them, all of a sudden they're not throwing it in your corner anymore. Little things like that can help a young guy and it comes with time.”

The Komets (31-20-7), in second place in the Central Division, are 11-6-3 since Corrin's arrival and 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

“We're all on the same page, and I think you've got to look at the consistency we've had,” said coach Ben Boudreau, who's seen call-ups taper off recently, though Connor Corcoran was called to Henderson on Tuesday. “With guys in and out, guys playing with new players and trying to figure each other out, at the end the end of the day (that's difficult).

“When you put lineups together back to back to back (nights), guys start getting familiarity with each other. They develop camaraderie and it shows out on the ice.”

Corrin added that the players have bought into what Boudreau preaches: Defense is the priority.

“Guys are starting to understand that, 'Oh, we don't have to cheat for offense because our defense leads to that.' And certain little things that we put into our game plan are helping out,” Corrin said.

It helps him personally, he said, to be out of the ECHL's Wild West, where games often devolved into something more about head-hunting than hockey.

“It's something else. It's hard to explain to people what it's really like. There are a few good players (every night) and then there are just like six players out there trying to fight or hurt people,” Corrin said. “It's kind of a grind and there are always guys out there trying to take your head off. Then coming into this division, there's more skill and it's puck moving and there are guys who actually want to make plays.”

This isn't to say the Komets are choir boys; they face the expansion Iowa Heartlanders (26-25-8) at 8 p.m. today in Coralville, Iowa, and their last four meetings had fisticuffs galore. This will be Corrin's 11th game against Iowa, including six with the Mavericks, and he's hoping it's his last time seeing the Heartlanders, who are in sixth place in the Central Division.

These days, he'd rather worry about assisting on goals than settling grievances.

