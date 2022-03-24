No coach, no problem for Komets

Komets coach Ben Boudreau was ill and back in Fort Wayne on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, his assistant, Olivier Legault, orchestrated a 4-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Will Graber had one goal and three points to take sole possession of the ECHL's scoring lead with 68 points, including 17 goals, in 46 games. The Komets (32-20-7), who also got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli, Lynden McCallum and Blake Siebenaler, improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine. They finished the regular-season series 4-5-0 against the expansion Heartlanders (26-26-8).

Unlike the previous four meetings, which were all in Coralville, this one didn't devolve into a fight-filled affair; the Komets scored on 1 of 3 power plays and the Heartlanders were 0 for 3.

It was Legault's head-coaching debut at the professional level, but he wasn't short on experience behind the bench: He's in his fifth season as an assistant coach and the Boudreau-Legault tandem led the Komets to the Kelly Cup championship last year.

“You know, it's not how I drew it up in my head,” Legault said of getting his first pro win, “but I don't think it's about me tonight. The guys played so well, they deserve all the credit. I was just the guy behind the bench delivering the message. At the end of the day, it's them out there doing the work and all the credit goes to them.”

Legault, 35, was an enforcer-type forward for the Komets from 2007 to 2009, when they won two International Hockey League titles, and again in 2010-11 in the Central Hockey League.

Boudreau hadn't missed any games throughout his three-season head-coaching tenure, but he's been battling the flu and dropped about 12 pounds. The Komets left Tuesday afternoon for Coralville and Boudreau stayed behind, so the Komets had plenty of time to prepare for a game without him.

“I was just the second voice of Benny here,” Legault said. “We didn't change any systems, didn't change anything, we just executed tonight.”

The Komets face the Indy Fuel at 7 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis.

Samuel Harvey was the Komets' goalie Wednesday for an eighth straight game and stopped 16 of 18 shots. Iowa's Corbin Kaczperski turned away 39 of 42.

The Komets outshot the Heartlanders 13-3 in the scoreless first period.

Kaczperski had a sparkling save on a Siebenaler breakaway rush early in the second period, but the Komets finally solved him with goals on back-to-back shots 55 seconds apart: Willie Corrin intercepted a clearing attempt to set up a Petruzzelli goal from just outside the crease; and McCallum scored from the right circle at 9:19, after Graber fed him a pass from the corner.

Iowa's Yuki Miura split the defense, accepted a pass from Jake Smith and scored with the teams skating 4-on-4 at 17:08. Graber answered during a power play 1:02 later by snapping the puck in from the right circle, and the Komets had a 3-1 lead with a 32-8 shot advantage at the second intermission.

Miura scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 2:56 into the third, but Siebenaler answered on a 50-foot slap shot.

Matthew Barnaby, a forward, returned to the Komets' lineup after missing 18 games with an ankle injury.

