Graber gets hat trick as Komets crush Fuel

Will Graber's spectacular season continued Friday with his first hat trick – accomplished before less than half the game was completed – and the Komets defeated the Indy Fuel 5-2 in front of an announced crowd of 3,899 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The Komets took control by scoring on three consecutive shots in the first period, improving to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, and Graber's league-leading point total improved to 71, including 20 goals.

“At some point, you've just got to put your feet up and your hands behind your head, and just watch him do his thing,” coach Ben Boudreau said of Graber.

The Komets also got goals from Shawn Boudrias and Anthony Petruzzelli, his team-leading 23rd. Samuel Harvey stopped 27 of 29 shots in his ninth straight start for the Komets (33-20-7), who are 10 points back of division-leading Toledo with 12 games left, including three head-to-head meetings.

Justin Kapelmaster, who backed up Dylan Ferguson on the Komets' run to the Kelly Cup last season, started for the Fuel (26-29-5) and was pulled after one period. Kapelmaster stopped 7 of 10 shots and his replacement, Tom Aubrun, foiled 17 of 19.

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays. Indy, essentially out of the playoff hunt, was 1 for 7.

Fort Wayne finished the season series 3-4-0 against Indy, and it was their first meeting since the Fuel parted ways March 14 with coach Doug Christiansen and replaced him with Duncan Dalmao on an interim basis. The Komets weren't pleased by some of the hits doled out by the Fuel, including a Cam Bakker cross-check of Blake Siebenaler that set off a second-period melee.

“For us to beat a classless team and a lowly organization, it was fun to embarrass them on their home ice for the last (meeting) of the season,” Boudreau said.

Adam Brubacher, 26, was assigned to the Komets before the game by the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman had one goal and three points in 20 games for the Canucks.

The Komets first-period barrage began when Connor Jones' no-look, back-hand pass in the neutral zone sprang Graber on a breakaway for a goal at 9:49. Boudrias then scored from just outside the left goalpost. And Graber scored again, at 11:15, after a Zach Pochiro pass from the Indy blue line set up Graber alone at the right post.

The Fuel was awarded the game's first five power plays and the fifth yielded Karl El-Mir's goal off a wraparound, cutting Fort Wayne's lead to 3-1 at 4:09 of the second period. Fort Wayne's first power play resulted in Graber's third goal of the night, as he smacked in the rebound of a Lynden McCallum shot.

“We went in there just wanting to play our game,” Boudreau said. “We weren't too worried about where they were in the standings. We got down to it, and we went to play hockey.”

