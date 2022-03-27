Cooper caps Komets' late charge

Oliver Cooper “felt a sense of calmness on the bench,” despite his Komets being down two goals with less than 2 minutes remaining Saturday.

That calmness soon turned into jubilation, as Cooper's wild goal in overtime sent the Komets to a crucial 5-4 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings, whose hopes of making the playoffs took a hit after squandering a three-goal lead.

“There was never a doubt that we were going to get the job done,” said Cooper, whose defending-champion Komets (34-20-7) are the hottest team in the league with a 9-1-1 record in their last 11 games. “With the type of players we have, we don't quit until the very end. There's so much character in that dressing room. We knew we were going to get the job done. There was a lot of belief.”

The Komets have pulled off some remarkable comebacks this season, made a bit easier because they have Will Graber, the ECHL's leading scorer with 22 goals and 73 points in just 48 games. His latest case for league MVP included two goals in the span of 25 seconds – both with the Fort Wayne goaltender pulled for an extra attacker – to force overtime.

He scored on a 12-foot shot at 18:41 of the third period, then off a rebound at 19:06, as Fort Wayne improved to 8-3-0 against Kalamazoo.

In the 3-on-3 overtime, Fort Wayne's Shawn Boudrias blocked a Giovanni Vallati shot, sending the puck the length of the ice. Boudrias pursued at full speed and Kalamazoo goalie Jake Kielly did, too, and got to the puck first. But it would have meant a penalty for Kielly to play the puck in the corner and outside the trapezoid, so he left the puck there and hustled back to the crease, allowing Boudrias to send a pass to Cooper, who deked his way around Kielly and scored on a backhand shot.

“It all started with Boudrias playing good defense and blocking that shot. He caused that chaos down there,” Cooper said. “He forced the goalie to make a decision and he was able to slip that puck (to me), so hat's off to him. I've got to give him all the credit for that goal. That was a big one by him.”

With 11 games left in the regular season, the second-place Komets are 10 points back of division-leading Toledo.

“This team right now in the last 11 games has overcome a lot of different obstacles and hurdles, and we've found different ways to win,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “That's why I'm feeling confident in this group. It doesn't matter who's in net, who's on D, who's at forward, the guys are finding ways to win. With (11) games left in the regular season and to have this kind of stretch, I think it gives everybody confidence that ... we've got the guys that are willing to do what it takes to win hockey games.”

Mario Culina allowed three goals on the first 10 shots he faced and finished with 20 saves. The Wings got goals from Ryan Cook, Erik Bradford, Jake Slaker and Tanner Sorenson. For fifth-place Kalamazoo (31-29-1), Kielly stopped 39 shots, also allowing goals to Connor Jones and Lynden McCallum.

