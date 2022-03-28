K's stay hot with rout of Nailers

For much of the game Sunday, the Komets were getting heavily outshot on home ice. It was a deceptive statistic, as the Wheeling Nailers' shots were mostly from long range and didn't alter the outcome – a good old-fashioned Fort Wayne butt-kicking.

The Komets defeated the Nailers 7-3, paced by Kellen Jones' goal and five assists and Zach Pochiro's goal and three assists. Connor Jones and Tyler Busch scored two goals apiece, and Kylor Wall added one for Fort Wayne, which was outshot 41-24.

The Komets (35-20-7), who have taken a stranglehold of second place in the Central Division with 10 games left in the regular season, are on a 10-1-1 run.

“They're playing their hearts out every single night, and it's fun to watch,” coach Ben Boudreau said of his players. “So for us, we just want to keep our pedal down. We don't want to get complacent. I think complacency is the biggest killer and, for us, we need to stay motivated and hungry.

“It seems like these guys are waking up hungry every single day, and it's translated into some pretty good results.”

Samuel Harvey was in Fort Wayne's net for the 13th time in the last 15 games, and he stopped 38 of 41 shots in front of 6,767 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Wheeling's starting goalie, Brody Claeys, stopped only 6 of 10 shots before he was replaced 2:37 into the second period. Louis-Philip Guindon turned aside 11 of 14 for the fourth-place Nailers (32-27-3), who are 2-4-0 against the defending champion Komets.

“If you look at the shot (totals), some games it can be really misleading,” Boudreau said. “They didn't have a ton of scoring chances; everything was from the outside. They were just one-and-done and, for us, that's a great game plan. ... You're not going to score many goals on Samuel Harvey from the outside. You've got to get inside and get quality scoring chances, and we didn't give them very much of that at all.”

For both teams, it was a fourth game in five nights – in three different cities – and the Komets won all four. The Nailers were 1-2-1. They'll meet again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Coliseum, the first of four remaining meetings.

“We've got a good team,” Pochiro said. “If you look at our roster, up and down, it's looking similar to last year, and we're starting to come together at the right time. There are a lot of teams that peaked a little too early, and I think we're starting to peak at the right time.”

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 3 power plays, getting a Pochiro goal on a slap shot from the left circle and a Connor Jones redirection of a Kellen Jones pass.

Wheeling was 2 for 7 with the man-advantage, with power-play goals from Sam Houde and Bobby Hampton, though the Nailers allowed a short-handed goal to Busch that made it 7-2 after a give-and-go with Kellen Jones in the third period.

“Coming into the game, (Boudreau) let us know this was who we were (potentially) going to play in the playoffs, first round,” Pochiro said. “It meant a little bit more. We wanted to set the tone and remind them that wouldn't be an easy series for them.

“We're the defending champs for a reason.”

