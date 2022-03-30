Trade deadline looms for K's

The Komets are the hottest team in the ECHL, on a 10-1-1 run that has given them a firm grasp on second place in the Central Division with 10 games remaining in the regular season, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll stand pat with the trade deadline looming at 3 p.m. Thursday.

“If there's something out there that we can do to help this team, we'll definitely look at it,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “But by no means are we going to give up anything to sacrifice what we have right now.”

The biggest issue for Fort Wayne (35-20-7) is getting a better sense of what will happen with its players who have been called up to the American Hockey League; if they aren't likely to return, then the Komets are more apt to look for a trade partner.

“Obviously, we've got to make sure we've got enough depth to play two long, heavy months of playoff hockey. So for us, we're looking at that and we want to make a run and go all-in again,” Boudreau said.

Matthew Boudens, Darien Kielb, Matt Murphy and Drake Rymsha are in the AHL, though Marcus McIvor returned Tuesday. Connor Corcoran, Stephen Harper, Lynden McCallum and Jiri Patera, all NHL on AHL contracts, have spent time this season with the Komets and could also return.

Another significant factor is the health of Shawn Szydlowski, who has missed the last six games with a wrist injury. Szydlowski has been productive since returning from offseason back surgery – he's totaled 10 goals and 24 points in 23 games – but also has sat out 21 of the last 44 games with various ailments. Because he occupies one of the Komets' four veteran spots, the Komets could bring in help if they believe Szydlowski won't be a consistent part of the lineup.

The Komets have rebuilt their defensive corps on the fly over the last two months, acquiring Willie Corrin from Kansas City for Chays Ruddy, getting Joe Masonius from the AHL's Utica Comets and getting Adam Brubacher from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

“Picking up Willie Corrin was huge, and he's just been lights out as a leader and being a wall on that back end, as well as the offense he brings, and you can't always find guys like that,” forward Zach Pochiro said. “For us to get him, that's got to be the trade of the year.”

Heading into today's 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the fourth-place Wheeling Nailers (32-27-3), the Komets are 10 points back of division-leading Toledo. It's unlikely the Komets can catch their archrival, but there are three remaining head-to-head meetings.

With their current roster, the Komets seem a candidate to repeat as Kelly Cup champions. Here's a taste of what the current standouts have been doing:

• Will Graber has 22 goals and 75 points for a five-point lead over Wheeling's Patrick Watling in the ECHL scoring race. Graber was named the league's Player of the Week on Tuesday. He had six goals and 10 points in four games, cementing his status as the ECHL's leading MVP candidate. He had two goals in the final 2 minutes of regulation Saturday when the Komets defeated Kalamazoo 5-4 in overtime.

• Connor Jones is on a nine-game point-scoring streak, during which he's totaled four goals and 14 points. Twin brother Kellen, who had a six-point game Sunday in a 7-3 victory over Wheeling, has two goals and 10 points during his five-game point-scoring streak.

• Pochiro has two goals and 11 points during a six-game point-scoring streak. Since coming out of retirement, Pochiro has 12 goals and 40 points, including four goals and 19 points on power plays, in 31 games. That production that has surprised even him as he's gotten back into shape on the fly and dealt with a bout with the flu.

• Corrin has one goal and 21 points in 24 games for the Komets and is a whopping plus-21 in that time.

• Goaltender Samuel Harvey has started 13 of the last 15 games, going 9-3-1 with a .900 save percentage and one shutout. For the season, he's 19-6-3 with a 2.91 goals-against average, a .912 SP and two shutouts. Mario Culina is backing him up, but Patera returning from Henderson of the AHL would solidify goaltending for the postseason.

jcohn@jg.net