Little things lift Komets

The Komets defeated the Wheeling Nailers 4-1 on Wednesday in front of 4,777 fans at Memorial Coliseum, propelled by two plays along the boards that hockey neophytes may not have noticed.

The Komets’ Shawn Boudrias opened the scoring by deking goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon to the ice and shooting high, after teammates Willie Corrin and Tyler Busch had caused a key turnover along the boards near the Wheeling blue line.

A similar turnover – created by Blake Siebenaler and Kellen Jones as the Nailers tried to clear their own zone along the boards – set up Anthony Petruzzelli for a goal off a redirection and a 2-0 lead 6:06 into the first period.

“Right at the beginning of the month, we changed our forecheck and our mindset about how aggressive we want to be,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “Our defense has got the green light to slam them down the wall and they’re keeping a lot of pucks in. And we’ve ended up scoring a lot of goals forcing turnovers. ... For us, an aggressive mentality is going to help keep us on our toes rather than our heels.”

The forced turnovers helped Fort Wayne (36-20-7) continue its recent run to 11-1-1: It has a stranglehold on second place in the Central Division and is in position to clinch a playoff spot this weekend for the 21st time in the last 23 opportunities, not including 2019-20 when no playoffs were held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s something that we’ve been working on and we’ve been getting to the net,” Jones said of forcing turnovers in the offensive zone. “On both goals, guys were getting to the net. We want to go in hard and then get to the net.”

The Komets also got goals from Zach Pochiro, who made it 3-0 with a rocketing shot from the right circle during the third period; and the ECHL’s leading scorer, Will Graber, who had an empty-netter after Wheeling’s Matthew Quercia scored.

“We got off to a great start,” said Jones, whose Komets had a 7-3 home victory Sunday over the Nailers, who went all the way back to West Virginia and returned for this game. “Boudrias getting a goal there for us was awesome. I thought what’s just a key to our game is our starts. Especially with them being on the bus, just for us to come out and get that lead was huge for us.”

Guindon stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Nailers (32-28-3). Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey turned away 36 of 37 shots, as he played for the 14th time in the last 16 games.

There are only nine games remaining in the regular season for the defending-champion Komets to make up ground on the division-leading Toledo Walleye, which have an eight-point lead and a game in hand. But Fort Wayne and Toledo play three more times, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Huntington Center in Toledo.

The Komets play host to the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday and at Wheeling on Sunday. Harvey will miss all three games this weekend, because of a death in the family. Mario Culina will likely play twice this weekend and the Komets plan to sign a goalie today, who would play the other game.

Notes: The referee was Casey Terreri. ... The Komets played with Matt Alvaro (hamstring), Kylor Wall and Keaton Jameson. ... Shawn Szydlowski was back on the ice after missing six games with a wrist injury. ... The trade deadline is 3 p.m. today.

jcohn@jg.net