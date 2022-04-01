K's without top goalie during crucial weekend

A huge weekend awaits the Komets, one in which they could lock down a playoff spot and maybe catch up to the division- and league-leading Toledo Walleye. But the Komets will be without their red-hot goaltender, Samuel Harvey, who will miss all three games due to a death in the family.

That has put the focus squarely on backup goalie Mario Culina, who has been up-and-down through his first 11 games, and Cameron Gray, who was signed Thursday after completing his senior season 23-0-0 for Adrian with an NCAA Division III national championship – including three victories over Trine.

“It's a big opportunity for Mario coming up,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He's going to get the game on Friday against Toledo. He's still a young rookie goalie and has only played (11) games, so he's still going to have to find a way to prove himself. He's had great flashes at times, too, and this is going to be a big test.

“As we approach Friday, this is going to be a big measuring stick of where we're at and how confident we are after only one regulation loss in our last (13) games. We know this is going to be a real big test on Friday, and not having a guy like Sam Harvey in the pipes is only going to really challenge our team to see where we stand here before playoffs.”

With nine games remaining, the Komets (36-20-7) are on an 11-1-1 run and are eight points back of the Walleye (42-17-3), which has a game in hand. With an 8-3 road victory in the last meeting March 4, the Komets are 4-4-2 against the Walleye this season.

Culina is 0-2-0 with a 4.35 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage against the Walleye; overall, he's 5-5-0 with a 3.01 GAA, a .902 SP and one shutout.

The Komets are cognizant they're going to have to buckle down defensively this weekend – they play tonight at Toledo, Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings, and Sunday at Wheeling, West Virginia, against the Nailers – in order to make things more comfortable for their young goalies.

“One of our big keys all year has been to have good D, to play good D and to be tough defensively,” forward/defenseman Kellen Jones said. “Obviously, Harvey is irreplaceable, but we're going to have to buckle down and do the job while he's gone, just do the best we can, for sure.”

Gray had a 2.23 GAA, a .913 SP and one shutout this season for Adrian.

Note: The Komets traded forward Keaton Jameson to the Utah Grizzlies just before Thursday's trade deadline, for an undisclosed amount of cash. Jameson had one assist in nine games for Fort Wayne.

