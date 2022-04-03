Intensity missing in Komets' loss

It may seem the Komets are locked into second place in the Central Division, which would bring with it home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, but things can still go very much awry.

On Saturday night, they failed to match the intensity of the Kalamazoo Wings, who improved their chances of qualifying for the postseason with a 4-2 victory over Fort Wayne in front of 8,122 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne hasn't yet clinched a playoff spot and, after back-to-back losses, needs to be creating good habits for the playoffs.

“Just the type of effort level that Kalamazoo had was one of desperation. I mean, I thought everybody was playing as well as they could have on that team,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “They were competing for pucks like their season was on the line.

“For us, I thought we were casual in the battles. At the end of the day, we didn't have all 18 players playing the way we needed to play to have success. Anytime you don't have the full team contributing, it's going to be an uphill battle from the start.”

Fort Wayne goaltender Cameron Gray allowed a goal on the first shot he faced but finished with 36 saves on 39 shots. It was his professional debut out of Adrian – for which he was 23-0-0 en route to the NCAA Division III national championship this year.

“I just thought we were a little flat all night,” said Fort Wayne's Matt Alvaro, who redirected a Shawn Szydlowski shot for a third-period goal that cut Kalamazoo's lead to 3-2, before Erik Bradford scored into an empty net for his second goal of the night.

“I didn't think we played a terrible game. Obviously, we would have liked to get off to a better start, but I just felt like they were a desperate team. This is the time of year we need to be ramping up, gearing up for our best level of hockey, so we've got to be better (today at the Wheeling Nailers).”

Defending champion Fort Wayne (36-22-7) came into the weekend on an 11-1-1 run and hoping to catch the league- and division-leading Toledo Walleye, which defeated the Komets 5-4 on Friday night in Ohio. With seven games left, the Komets are 12 points back of the Walleye and six points up on the third-place Cincinnati Cyclones.

“Listen, we haven't accomplished anything and we're not in the playoffs yet,” Boudreau said. “So if we have the mentality that we're just going to put it on cruise control and just show up, and hopefully it works, that's not the way. We've got to realize that the way we have to compete – the way we were winning games – was through effort and accountability amongst each other.

“There's a difference between working hard and working the right way. Tonight, I thought (the Wings) beat us on those little plays all over the ice.”

Kalamazoo (34-20-1), which has a one-point lead on Wheeling for the fourth and final playoff spot, also got goals from Justin Murray and Matheson Iacopelli.

Fort Wayne's other goal came from Zach Pochiro, who netted a 12-foot shot after the puck bounced through a couple of defenders, to tie it at 1 at 12:31 of the first period.

Both teams were 0 for 4 on power plays.

