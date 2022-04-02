Walleye gives K's reality check

The Komets came into Friday night as the ECHL's hottest team. But the Kelly Cup champions were reminded who's atop the league's standings and will likely have to be solved for a title defense to be possible – the rival Toledo Walleye.

Max Milosek stopped 30 of 34 shots to lead the Walleye to a 5-4 victory over the Komets in front of 7,437 fans at the Huntington Center in Toledo.

“I think every team needs to go through a reality check when you're having success. That reality check was the first 20 minutes for us,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose team trailed 3-0 thanks to a Mitchell Heard goal with less than a second remaining in the first period.

The Komets clawed their way back, getting two goals from Will Graber, who was selected the ECHL's Player of the Month earlier in the day, and one apiece from Zach Pochiro and Anthony Petruzzelli, who finished the scoring 8:21 into the third period by slipping a tough-angled shot between Milosek and the post.

“I thought it was a great game. It was great for the brand of ECHL hockey. These are two big teams that hate each other, they're very prideful, they're both going at it, and it was all the way down to the wire,” said Boudreau, whose team is 4-5-2 against the Walleye with two more meetings during the regular season. “If you're a fan and you're paying good money, you're going to get a great hockey game. I'm not trying to put the cart before the horse, but man would that be a great playoff series between Fort Wayne and Toledo again.”

The Komets (36-21-7) had been on an 11-1-1 run, which included an 8-3 victory over the Walleye (43-17-3) – March 4 at the Huntington Center – in the previous meeting between the teams. With eight games left, the Komets are 10 points back of the Walleye, a potential second-round opponent.

The Komets were without Samuel Harvey, who was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month, because of a death in the family. In his place, Mario Culina stopped 26 of 31 shots.

“With the playoffs approaching here in the next month, obviously these are the kinds of games you can use essentially as a measuring stick,” Petruzzelli said. “In this situation, we can see obviously that this Toledo team is good. If we're going to try and make another run at this Cup, they're going to be one of those teams in the way. They're a good hockey team, and we've got to learn how to play in those types of games, where it's a close game and you know the other team's good and they're going to come out and score goals.”

The Walleye also got goals from Conlan Keenan, Brandon Hawkins, Brett Boeing and John Albert, scored on 3 of 5 power plays and got a key Milosek stop on an Oliver Cooper short-handed breakaway in the second period. The Komets were 2 for 5 on power plays.

Note: The Komets signed rookie forward Bradley Kennedy, 26, who had nine goals and 22 points in 20 games this season for Mount Royal University. He sat out Friday.

