Momentum gone: Komets lose again

When the Komets go into the playoffs – something that's still not certain to happen after three straight losses – they want to do so with positive momentum.

“You never want to go stumbling into the playoffs,” defenseman Willie Corrin said. “You never want to limp in and say, 'Oh, we're in.' How did you get in? We want to (regain) that momentum we had before these last three games. It doesn't really matter who we play – we know we're the better team – and we've just got to come out and show it. We've got to believe in ourselves and the last few games have been tough.”

Matt Alvaro had the Komets' only goal, sending a 12-foot shot into the net after teammate Adam Brubacher's blue-line chance was knocked down in the slot, during a 5-1 loss to the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 1,422 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 30 shots for the Nailers (33-28-4), who retook fourth place in the Central Division.

The second-place Komets (36-23-7) came into the weekend on an 11-1-1 run, putting pressure on the league- and division-leading Toledo Walleye, but things have changed drastically: Toledo (45-17-3) clinched the division title with a 4-1 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings; the Komets' lead over the Cincinnati Cyclones for second place and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs is down to six points; and the Kelly Cup-champion Komets are thinking of reshaping their roster with only six games left in their 70th regular season.

Since March 14, the Komets have lost Drake Rymsha, Connor Corcoran and Lynden McCallum to the American Hockey League, and they're not expected back before the playoffs begin. Neither are Matthew Boudens, Stephen Harper, Darien Kielb, Jiri Patera or Matt Murphy, all in the AHL.

“I think it's important not to panic, but I also think it's important to be realistic,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “In the last three weeks, we've been bleeding players. ... Right now, it's something where we've got to look at what we have because we don't count on getting anybody back (from the AHL) for the start of the playoffs. If we have holes, we need to go out and solve them and we need to go out and solve them really quick.”

All-star goaltender Samuel Harvey, who was on bereavement leave the last three games, should be back for Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Walleye. But the Komets are still trying to figure out if they have one, or two, reliable backup goalies.

Mario Culina stopped 18 of 22 shots Sunday before he was pulled 10:02 into the third period, just after allowing a goal to Patrick Watling on a shot from the right circle.

Culina was replaced by Cameron Gray, who foiled 1 of 2 shots and allowed a power-play goal to Josh Maniscalco on a blast from the left circle. Gray stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings at the Coliseum – his professional debut out of NCAA Division III-national champion Adrian – and Fort Wayne has used a franchise-record 10 goalies this season.

Wheeling scored on 1 of 3 power plays. Fort Wayne was 0 for 1.

“I thought it was a very even game for a 5-1 score. I thought Guindon stood on his head and I didn't think that we found a way to solve him. All credit will go to their goaltender, who I thought won them the game,” Boudreau said.

