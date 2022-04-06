K's can count on Jones

Kellen Jones has played around 30% of the season as a defenseman. The only times he's regretted volunteering to move back from forward have come when he's skated toward the bench, having just painfully blocked some shots, while logging a grueling amount of minutes.

Mostly, though, Jones has enjoyed being able to help the Komets – who have been short-handed on defense a multitude of times – and use his skills in different ways during his ninth professional season.

“I wish I could have done it a few years ago, honestly,” Jones said.

He's played in 65 of 66 games – missing only because of an issue with a work visa – and has totaled 12 goals, 55 points, a plus-17 rating, and 19 points on special teams. He's skated about 20 games as defenseman, and been named an alternate captain.

“The guy's a Swiss Army knife; whatever you need, the guy can do. What's a number you pay guys like that, who you can just throw out there in either position? I bet if you put the pads on, he could play goalie,” Komets forward Zach Pochiro said.

Jones' work has probably been overshadowed by teammate Will Graber, who has played all three forward positions and defense, leads the ECHL in scoring with 25 goals and 80 points in 53 games, and is the leading candidate for league MVP.

It's common in the ECHL for a forward to drop back to defense, or vice-versa, for a game or two. But for a single team to have two players moving positions all season long, roving in-game depending on the situation, that's just unheard of.

“It's really unique, it's special,” Pochiro said. “I couldn't just go and play a shift at D, not after playing winger all game. It's huge.”

Kellen Jones, 31, and his twin brother, Connor, were signed last summer to be top- or second-line mates, but the massive amount of call-ups and injuries put the team in a bind. In November, Kellen Jones, who had some experience playing defense, told coach Ben Boudreau he'd be willing to fill in at the blue line.

“I did it a little bit when I was in Switzerland (in 2019-20), maybe like half the season. I used to play D growing up as a kid and it's something I've always enjoyed, and I got to do it a little bit (at Quinnipiac University),” said Kellen Jones, who credited Boudreau, assistant coach Olivier Legault and defense partner Zach Tolkinen for helping him tweak his game through video and on-ice work.

“Tolks makes it easy for me and I feel like I've got a really good read of the game from playing forward. I can kind of get a sense of where the forecheck is coming from.”

The Komets (36-23-7) have lost three in a row heading into today's 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the league-leading Toledo Walleye (45-17-3), which has won five straight and wrapped up the division title. The earliest the Komets could clinch a playoff spot would be Friday – when they again host the Walleye – and the Komets have a six-point lead over third-place Cincinnati.

Kellen Jones is second on the Komets in points, tied for first with four game-winning goals, and clearly pivotal to the team's success moving forward.

“I like everything about him, just as far as who he is as a human,” Boudreau said. “He plays the same way he carries himself. He's honest, he's hard working, he's detailed, he's a professional. He's passionate and carries himself the way that you want. He's seen and not heard at times.

“He leads by example and is dependable.”

Notes: The Komets released goalie Cameron Gray, who stopped 37 of 41 shots in two appearances. That included stopping 36 of 39 in his only start, a 4-2 loss to Kalamazoo on Saturday. Gray had played for Adrian, the NCAA Division III champion, this season. The Komets have two goalies on their roster: All-star Samuel Harvey and Mario Culina. ... The Komets will wear “Blue's Clues” jerseys Friday that'll be auctioned off to support The Boys & Girls Club and The Blue Bucket Brigade. Kids under 12 can get a free ticket; visit www.komets.com/en/promotions.

