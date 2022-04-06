Purdue adds Maui to preseason schedule

Purdue's men's basketball team will take part in the Maui Invitational in 2023, the Boilermakers announced Tuesday. It will be the Boilermakers' first time at the prestigious preseason tournament since 2014 and their fourth appearance overall.

“The Maui Invitational is one of the premier college basketball events every year and we are excited to be going back for the 2023 tournament,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said in a statement. “The 2023 field is one of the strongest fields they have ever had and we are honored to be a part of it. Every year we have been there our fans have shown up and we hope that will continue next year.”

Joining Purdue in the event will be Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and the host school, Chaminade. The tournament will take place Nov. 20-22, 2023 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

The Boilers are also playing in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament along with Duke, Gonzaga, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia and Xavier.

Baseball

Brewers catcher suspended

Milwaukee catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene. He will lose about half his $1.9 million salary.

Basketball

City native in transfer portal

Former North Side basketball standout Jaylen Butz has entered the transfer portal after playing last season with Western Kentucky, where he averaged 3.9 points in 18 games. His year with the Hilltoppers followed three at DePaul. The grad transfer and has one year of eligibility left.

UK star wins Wooden Award

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky won the John R. Wooden Award as the men's college basketball player of the year. Tshiebwe led the nation with 515 total rebounds and 15.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 center had the most rebounds in a season since 1973 and the highest per game average since 1980.

Football

Purdue adds transfer lineman

Purdue added a transfer to its 2022 roster when former Kent State offensive lineman Daniel Johnson. The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Johnson played in 14 games over three seasons with the Golden Flashes and is coming off a torn patella.

Irish add HBCU foe for 2023

Notre Dame will play host to Football Championship Series (FCS) Tennessee State on Sept. 2, 2023. Tennessee State, coached by 1995 Heisman Trophy-winner Eddie George, is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), the first time the Irish have ever faced such a school.

High schools

Area signing

East Noble's Spencer Denton has committed to Hanover men's basketball.

Soccer

FWFC names staff

Fort Wayne FC announced its technical staff for its USL League 2 season. Mike Avery returns as head coach and takes over as sporting director. Nick Potter was promoted to assistant sporting director. Keelan Barker (assistant coach) and Jeff Richey (goalkeeper coach) return. Former USL player and Louisville assistant James Prosser joined the staff as an assistant, with Eliana Sommer as the sports performance coach.