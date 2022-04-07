Graber, K's stop Walleye

Will Graber had a goal and two assists – giving him a seemingly insurmountable lead in the ECHL scoring race – and his Komets returned to form with a 5-3 victory over the rival Toledo Walleye in front of 7,634 fans Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Graber has 26 goals and 83 points in 54 games, giving him a nine-point lead on Toledo's T.J. Hensick, who had a goal and an assist, and Wheeling's Patrick Watling.

“I know (Graber) plays for us here, but he should be the MVP,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He makes a difference every single night. The reason he makes a difference is he thinks the game so well, and he can see the game so well. The way he thinks it with his ability, he's able to do things that a lot of other people can't really do.”

The same might be said of Samuel Harvey, the Komets' all-star goaltender. He stopped 26 of 29 shots, including a flurry of acrobatic ones late in the game, after he'd missed last weekend's three games – all losses – because of a death in his family.

Anthony Petruzzelli, tied for the Fort Wayne lead with 26 goals, made it 4-2 by redirecting a Graber shot 10:04 into the second period. After Toledo's Brandon Hawkins scored on a power play at 17:21, Adam Brubacher cemented the final score with a rocketing shot from the left circle 14:27 into the third period.

The Komets (37-23-7) are 5-5-2 against Toledo and the final regular-season meeting will be at 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum, where the Komets will wear – and auction off – “Blue's Clues” jerseys to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs and the Blue Bucket Brigade.

The defending-champion Komets are seemingly entrenched in second place in the Central Division, which would give them home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and they have five remaining regular-season games. They could clinch a postseason spot Friday.

“I thought we came out with better jump than last weekend,” said Brubacher, a defenseman, who has one goal and six points in eight games since being assigned by Abbotsford of the higher-level American Hockey League. “Obviously, we knew what was on the line, playing these guys tonight and Friday. We knew that we want to clinch as early as possible and we went in with that mindset right away at the start of the first period.”

League-leading Toledo (45-18-3), which secured the division title Sunday, still needs to worry about home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. The Walleye's Zach Driscoll stopped 37 of 42 shots in his second game out of the University of North Dakota, also allowing goals to Willie Corrin and Zach Pochiro.

“You can see the resilience in the group and how much they care,” Boudreau said. “That was a statement win. We didn't want to go down four in a row. We had to come out and beat the top team in the league, the No. 1 team in the division here, and at times we had long stretches of domination in that game. I think it not only helps us see we can beat anybody, and we did it without some key guys in the lineup as well.”

The Komets played without Connor Jones (illness), Marcus McIvor (concussion protocol) and Tyler Busch (illness).

jcohn@jg.net