K's' Brubacher finds ways to make up for his mistakes

The Komets' Adam Brubacher coughed up the puck behind his own net Wednesday night, setting up the rival Toledo Walleye for a tying goal early in the second period. Such mistakes are expected from young defensemen still learning new teammates' habits, but Brubacher wanted neither to sulk nor be excused for his gaffe. He set out to make up for it.

It took only 3 minutes, 3 seconds for him to do so.

Brubacher executed a give-and-go with Will Graber to set up his own shot at the Toledo net, from which Zach Pochiro scored off a rebound. And Brubacher netted the only goal of the third period to cement a 5-3 Fort Wayne victory at Memorial Coliseum.

“Not a great play by me out there for that (Toledo) goal,” Brubacher said. “But the importance of coming back and shaking it off, I think it was one or two shifts later that we got it right back. I think that's great for my confidence, as well as the team's, knowing we can give up those goals and bounce right back right again.”

The Komets (37-23-7) play host to the league-leading, division-champion Walleye (45-18-3) again at 8 p.m. today at the Coliseum. The Komets will wear – and auction off – “Blue's Clues” jerseys to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs and the Blue Bucket Brigade.

The Kelly Cup-champion Komets could clinch a playoff spot tonight – they'd need at least one point and some help elsewhere around the division – but the larger goal is finishing second in the Central for home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 first round. With five games left in the regular season, the Komets are eight points up on Cincinnati, nine on Wheeling and 10 on Kalamazoo.

Thanks to myriad call-ups, Fort Wayne had to rebuild its defense on the fly. That included trading for Willie Corrin, getting Joe Masonius from the American Hockey League's Utica Comets, and getting Brubacher from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

The Komets don't typically share players with Abbotsford, so it's not clear why Brubacher was sent here. However, Abbotsford had called up defenseman Matt Murphy earlier in the season and didn't return him. And Abbotsford's parent club, the Vancouver Canucks, are coached by Bruce Boudreau, father of Komets coach Ben Boudreau.

Brubacher, 26, has one goal, six points, an even plus/minus rating and 17 shots in eight games for the Komets, after he'd totaled one goal and three points in 20 games for Abbotsford. Brubacher played for Rochester Institute of Technology from 2016 to 2020 – he had 26 goals and 106 points in 148 games – and played seven AHL games last season for the Manitoba Moose.

“Adam's come in from a different organization, ... and he hasn't said much, he's just put his nose down and gone to work,” Ben Boudreau said. “He's been a big part of our success in the games that he's played. He's a great human. He's a big (6-foot-4) body. He's a detailed hockey player. At the end of the day, he makes our team better just by being in the lineup. It was great to see him get rewarded (Wednesday); he's got a lot of offensive instincts, as you can tell from his college numbers.”

Getting to play in more impact situations is something Brubacher is embracing with the Komets, who snapped a three-game losing streak – and Toledo's five-game winning streak – Wednesday.

“Obviously, it's nice to be playing at a higher level, but if you're not playing as much as possible then it's obviously great to get in (the ECHL) and get a lot of games and get a lot of minutes in those games,” said Brubacher, a native of Elmira, Ontario, who noted the Fort Wayne coaches are allowing him some freedom in the offensive end.

“I'm glad I was able to jump in and play right away here, and help the team.”

Note: Defenseman Darien Kielb was returned to the Komets after six games for the AHL's Laval Rocket.

jcohn@jg.net