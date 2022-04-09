'Too casual' Komets get crushed

Not that there was much doubt, the Komets were reminded by the Toledo Walleye of the pecking order in the Central Division. Toledo's Max Milosek stopped 26 of 28 shots as his team earned a commanding 6-2 victory over Fort Wayne at Memorial Coliseum.

It was the final regular-season meeting between the teams – the Komets were 5-6-2 – and a massive letdown after Fort Wayne had handled the Walleye 5-3 at the Coliseum on Wednesday.

Matt Alvaro scored twice for the Komets in the first period Friday.

The defending champion Komets (37-24-7) and league-leading Walleye (46-18-3) are expected to meet in the second round of the playoffs, but things could still change in the seedings during Fort Wayne's four remaining regular season games. The Komets haven't yet secured a playoff spot – they needed one standings point Friday – and their lead over the Wheeling Nailers for second place in the Central Division is down to seven points.

“We weren't ready to compete. I don't think our heads were in it,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We could tell a little bit before the game that we were a little too casual for a rivalry game. There weren't any scrums, any hits, and it was just a la-di-dah type of effort. It was way too casual. Our message before the game was that we haven't accomplished anything yet, we haven't punched our ticket into the postseason, and I was hoping for a really good Friday night and a good bout, and it did not live up to its billing.”

The Komets, who have lost four of their last five games, have had goaltending questions lately. But they didn't seem to involve the man atop the depth chart, all-star Samuel Harvey, until an uncharacteristically poor performance Friday. Harvey was pulled 4:31 into the second period, after he'd allowed five goals on 12 shots. That included two goals apiece by Matt Berry and Brandon Hawkins – who got one by banking a shot from the corner off Harvey's back, another by skating through the entire Fort Wayne penalty-killing unit – and one goal from Quinn Preston.

Earlier in the day, the Komets waived goalie Mario Culina and signed Jordan Papirny, who became the franchise-record 11th goalie of the season to get playing time and stopped 14 of 15 shots, including a save on a T.J. Hensick breakaway.

Papirny had one game of pro experience, stopping 38 of 40 chances for the Florida Everblades in a 3-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on April 2, 2021, before he returned to the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. He was 11-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage for the Ooks.

A crowd of 7,526 was on hand at the Coliseum, where the Komets donned “Blue's Clues” uniforms that were auctioned off to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs and the Blue Bucket Brigade. Shawn Szydlowski's jersey sold for the most at $2,552 – a mix-up with the jersey company gave him No. 52 instead of his usual 27 – and Harvey's went for $1,208 and Anthony Petruzzelli's for $1,100.

Lynden McCallum, a forward, also rejoined the Komets from Henderson of the AHL.

jcohn@jg.net