McCallum scores 3 as K's clinch playoff berth

Maybe the Komets have finally found their No. 2 netminder. Not in question is forward Lynden McCallum’s value to the offense.

Jordan Papirny, the franchise-record 11th goalie used by the Komets this season, came up with a huge third-period save on Kalamazoo Wings playmaker Matheson Iacopelli, who was alone in front of the net. Seconds later, a pinballing puck came to the McCallum, who scored from 38 feet out to complete his hat trick and put Fort Wayne up for good Saturday.

Papirny stopped 26 of 30 shots, and Matt Alvaro scored twice – giving him six goals in his last five games – in a 5-4 Komets victory over the Wings in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The defending-champion Komets (38-24-7) clinched a playoff berth and cemented second place in the Central Division, which will give them home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 first round series against Wheeling, Cincinnati or Kalamazoo.

“We just need to keep doing the right things, playing the right way now,” McCallum said. “We have three games left until the playoffs and we want to be going into the playoffs on a good note. We want to go into the playoffs with good habits, doing the right things, so that’s definitely the focus.”

The Komets and Wings play again at 3 p.m. today in Kalamazoo.

Not including 2020, when no playoffs were played because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Komets have reached the postseason in 22 of the past 24 opportunities, missing in 2002 (United Hockey League) and 2013 (ECHL), and winning six playoff championships along the way.

McCallum, who returned from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday, has 17 goals and 32 points in 33 games with Fort Wayne.

“The guy scores goals. I mean, he finds a way,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He thinks the way an offensive player should think. He gets into the soft spots at the right times and he has a quick release. He’s a shooter, and shooters shoot goals.”

McCallum’s third goal gave the Komets a 4-3 lead 9:51 into the third period. Alvaro gave them some insurance at 11:10, scoring at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, and the Komets won for only the second time their last six games.

Kalamazoo’s Jake Slaker finalized the scoring at 19:46 by banking a shot off the skate of Fort Wayne’s Joe Masonius and past Papirny, a rookie, whose Fort Wayne debut came in relief of Samuel Harvey on Friday with 14 saves on 15 shots in a 6-2 loss to Toledo.

“It was a great response (Saturday) and one that we expected,” Boudreau said. “I think that’s the resiliency that we’ve talked about all year on our team. When it doesn’t go your way one night, you pull up your socks and find a way to get things done the next (night).”

A near-capacity crowd of 5,057 was on hand at Wings Event Center for Grateful Dead Night.

“I think we just played more connected as a team tonight,” McCallum said. “We supported each other. Everyone was on the same page. Everyone wasn’t so spread out. I think that when we play as a five-man unit like that, we’re pretty powerful.”

For Kalamazoo (35-32-1), Logan Lambdin scored twice, Olivier LeBlanc once, and Jake Kielly stopped 33 shots.

