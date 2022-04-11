Komets lose Boudrias in loss to Wings

Locked into second place in the Central Division, and home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, the Komets want to build momentum and avoid injuries as they close the regular season.

Instead, on Sunday, they lost 2-1 to the Kalamazoo Wings and forward Shawn Boudrias suffered an apparent knee injury when he was hit behind the play by Cody Corbett in the second period at Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“It's not a good outlook (on Boudrias), but I don't have an update. Right away, it's going to force us to really look at our roster heading into the playoffs, to see if there's anything we need to do to make sure we can have a good, long run,” coach Ben Boudreau said.

The defending-champion Komets finish their 70th regular season against the Wheeling Nailers in a home-and-home series that begins at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Wheeling, West Virginia.

After cementing their playoff slot with a 5-4 victory in Kalamazoo on Saturday, the Komets rested some of their top players in the rematch, played in front of an announced crowd of 2,686.

Considering the Komets were without Blake Siebenaler, Willie Corrin, Zach Pochiro, Oliver Cooper and Marcus McIvor, who's in concussion protocols, the Komets were pleased with their effort Sunday, if not the outcome.

“Overall, I thought we played pretty well,” captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “Give credit to their goalie, he stopped a lot of pucks out there and we couldn't find a way to capitalize enough, unfortunately.”

Kalamazoo's Trevor Gorsuch stopped 34 of 35 shots, including a Petruzzelli breakaway, a Matt Alvaro attempt at the end of a 3-on-2 rush and an Adam Brubacher shot from point-blank range in the waning seconds at Wings Event Center. Impressive considering Gorsuch's underwhelming statistics against the Komets this season: 2-4-0 with a 4.60 goals-against average and a .865 save percentage.

Gorsuch was bested only by Brad Kennedy, who got his first professional goal by capitalizing on a Matthew Barnaby crossing pass at 19 minutes into the third period, 22 seconds after Kalamazoo's Kyle Blaney scored into an empty net for a 2-0 lead.

Fort Wayne (38-25-7) finished the regular-season series 9-5-0 against Kalamazoo, which desperately needed the victory as it tries to earn a playoff berth. With three remaining games, the Wings (36-32-1) are two points back of the Cincinnati Cyclones for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division, and three points back of the third-place Wheeling Nailers. In the playoffs, the Komets will face the third-place finisher.

“I thought we played very, very good, to be honest with you,” Boudreau said. “It was great details. The difference was one empty-netter, unfortunately. (The Wings) had their season on the line in that game, and I thought they got a great goaltending performance. They were as committed as they've ever been, and we just didn't find a way to generate enough offense.”

Fort Wayne's Samuel Harvey, an all-star and the ECHL's reigning Goaltender of the Month, stopped 31 of 32 shots, and that included foiling Raymond Brice on a breakaway and Corbett on a shot from point-blank range. Harvey allowed a second-period goal to Matheson Iacopelli, who scored off the rebound off a Tanner Sorenson shot.

Kalamazoo was scoreless on five power plays and Fort Wayne was 0 for 3.

Notes: The Komets' first two playoff games will be April 22 and 23 at the Coliseum, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster. The rest of the series schedule will depend on the opponent; it could be a 2-3-2 format or 2-2-1-1-1. ... It was Kennedy's fourth game out of Mount Royal University. ... Boudrias has 19 goals and 41 points in 57 games. ... The referee was Alex Normandin, who didn't call an interference penalty on the Corbett hit that injured Boudrias.

