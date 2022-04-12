Komets have fine line to balance last 2 games

Two games remain in the Komets' 70th regular season and, sure, they want to win them.

But it's complicated.

The Komets have second place in the Central Division, and home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, locked up. So the home-and-home series with the Wheeling Nailers, which begins at 7:10 p.m. Friday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, has little importance for the defending-champion Komets except for the opportunity to build momentum before the April 22 postseason opener against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

Expect the Komets to rest key players, as they did Sunday when they scratched Blake Siebenaler, Willie Corrin, Zach Pochiro, Oliver Cooper and Marcus McIvor, still played decent and lost 2-1 in Kalamazoo to the Wings.

“Everybody has pride in that locker room and we all want to find ways to win,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I think we're still a motivated group, but we also have to find ways to get some of the best performances out of the extra guys because we plan on resting a few of the older guys on Friday.”

The concern is suffering more injuries in these late-season games. Shawn Boudrias was lost to a knee injury when he was hit behind the play by Kalamazoo's Cody Corbett on Sunday – no interference penalty was called – and early indications are Boudrias, who has has 19 goals and 41 points in 57 games, will miss significant time.

The Komets (38-25-7, 83 points) want to build good habits for the postseason. For them, that means playing a physical, forechecking, shot-blocking game, but that style is hard on bodies.

“You don't want to just give up the games and let the other team win because you want to build on good habits and want to be playing in the right direction,” Boudreau said. “But at the same time, playing the right way means being physical, blocking shots and putting bodies on the line, which isn't something I really want to risk right now because we don't want more injuries heading into the playoffs.

“You want to be healthy and happy. So there's a fine line of how to play versus doing the things we need to do to win. It is tricky.”

There is a battle for third and fourth place in the Central Division – and the final two playoff slots – among Wheeling (36-29-4, 76 points), Cincinnati (36-31-3, 75 points), and Kalamazoo (36-32-1, 73 points). The Komets will face whichever team takes third place and division-champion Toledo will face the fourth-place team.

The Komets are 5-1-2 against Wheeling, which they've never met in the playoffs, 8-2-2 against Cincinnati and 9-5-0 against Kalamazoo.

Fort Wayne captain Anthony Petruzzelli said the players want to finish strong – especially since they've won only two of their last seven games – but are cognizant of the bigger picture and the need to avoid unnecessary risks. The Komets are expected to add a player or two from the amateur ranks this week.

“You've got to protect the body and we've got to make sure we've got a healthy group for the playoffs,” he said. “There might be a few (difficult) situations, but again it's all about trying to build toward the right direction with the playoffs coming up.”

Note: The Komets will hold their end-of-season awards ceremony on ice after Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum vs. the Nailers. The awards were announced virtually the last couple of seasons.

jcohn@jg.net