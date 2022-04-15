Lofty goals: Komets hope McCallum keeps it up

Lynden McCallum scores goals. Lots of them. He's got 57 over his last 135 games, in juniors and two levels of professional hockey combined.

“I just try to do what I can, play hard with my linemates,” said McCallum, who had his first pro hat trick last weekend in the Komets' 5-4 road victory over the Kalamazoo Wings that locked up home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs. “We've got some great players on this team and there's obviously a lot of offense generated as a result of it. It has been nice to find myself on the right side of it sometimes.”

McCallum has 17 goals and 32 points in 34 games with the Komets. McCallum, Will Graber, Shawn Boudrias and Connor Corcoran have had hat tricks.

The Komets, whose offense ranks third with 3.71 goals per game, may need even more from McCallum after Boudrias suffered a knee injury Sunday that could keep him out the rest of the season.

“Lynden McCallum has had a knack for scoring goals here and he's been doing it quite often, so we hope that trend continues,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said.

McCallum had 21 goals in 22 games last season in the Western Hockey League for the Brandon Wheat Kings, giving him 39 goals and 60 points in 81 games over his last two junior campaigns.

The Komets advised their parent club, the Vegas Golden Knights, to take a look at McCallum last summer with the hope being they'd sign him and send him to Fort Wayne. McCallum, 22, impressed at a Golden Knights rookie tournament by scoring goals.

He then went to training camp with their affiliate in the Triple-A level American Hockey League, the Henderson Silver Knights. He was indeed signed to an AHL contract and stuck with Henderson – all the way to Jan. 14.

It could have been frustrating to wait so long for a player they scouted, but the Komets said developing players for the next level is what it's about in the ECHL.

“I wouldn't say it was frustrating because that's where everyone wants to get to – the next level,” Boudreau said. “He had done enough to showcase himself (with Henderson) and we were going to provide an opportunity in case he wasn't going to get one in the American Hockey League. So he's had a great attitude. He's professional and unwavering in his commitment to the game. As a young rookie, I think he's taken the necessary steps to develop in his career.”

McCallum has played 20 AHL games and scored one goal with five points.

The defending-champion Komets (38-25-7) have two games remaining in their 70th regular season; a home-and-home series with the Wheeling Nailers (37-29-4) that begins 7:10 p.m. today at Wheeling, West Virginia.

The teams are likely first-round playoff opponents and the Nailers could guarantee that by winning either game.

The Fort Wayne forward corps changed in the wake of Boudrias' injury – the Komets signed playmaking rookies Mark Rassell from the University of New Brunswick and Jordan Martel from the University of Quebec Trois-Rivieres, and waived Matthew Barnaby – and the goals this weekend are to jell and get momentum for a playoff series that will start April 22.

“We're preparing for the playoffs and there's a good chance we'll see these guys again in the first round,” defenseman Zach Tolkinen said. “We want to get to playing the right way and make sure our habits are good. There are a couple games here to prepare and get ready for the playoffs, ... and kind of get everybody on the same page going forward.”

If there's something the Komets are confident in, it's their depth, especially on offense. Thirty-six times this season, the Komets have had a player score at least two goals in a game.

“That is pretty impressive. We're very deep and we know that we have great depth on this team, so it doesn't surprise me at all,” McCallum said.

Note: Graber was selected first-team All-ECHL by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and reporters. Also on the team are Jacksonville goalie Francois Brassard, defensemen Charle-Edward D'Astous of Utah and Ben Finkelstein of Newfoundland, and forwards T.J. Hensick of Toledo and Patrick Watling of Wheeling. Former Komets defenseman Randy Gazzola made the second team.

