Komets take final road game of season

Zach Tolkinen and Oliver Cooper scored, and the Komets snatched a 2-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Samuel Harvey stopped 25 of 26 shots for the Komets in Wheeling, West Virginia, and the Nailers’ Louis-Philip Guindon turned away 26 of 28 in front of an announced crowd of 2,663 at WesBanco Arena.

The defending champion Komets (39-25-7), who are locked into second place in the Central Division and home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, complete their 70th regular season at 7:30 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum against the Nailers (37-30-4).

“I thought it was a really good game. I thought all our guys showed up to play in one that didn’t really mean anything in our standings. The guys were playing like it was a playoff game,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We’d talked about building good habits, and I thought we played a really structured, really sound game where we didn’t sacrifice defense for offense and it showed.”

The Komets rested Connor Jones, Kellen Jones and Shawn Szydlowski. They were also without Marcus McIvor (concussion), Shawn Boudrias (knee), and lost Zach Pochiro to an undisclosed injury.

“I think everybody who played tonight just kind of bought into what the coaches are preaching. We know the playoffs are coming up and everybody just wanted to be dialed in, so we’re moving in the right direction for (the playoff opener Friday),” said Cooper, who made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal late in the second period, off the rebound of a breakaway shot by newcomer Mark Rassell.

The Komets were scoreless on six power plays, and the Nailers were 0 for 4.

“Both teams know there’s a possibility they could play each other (in the postseason), and there was a lot of chirping going on,” Boudreau said. “I thought, for a game you might think would be vanilla, there was some bite to it. As the game went on, it got chippier and chippier. That hate was building up and you could tell it’s playoff time because guys were playing with a lot of pride.”

If the Nailers get a point in the standings tonight, or Cincinnati loses, they’ll lock up third place in the division and face the Komets in a best-of-7 series. If the Nailers lose in regulation, and the Cyclones defeat the Indy Fuel, the Komets will face the Cyclones.

Early Friday, the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights called up goalie Jordan Papirny from the Komets. The Silver Knights were short because netminder Jiri Patera – who had played 15 games for Fort Wayne this season – went to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Losing Papirny, a rookie who had played only 96 minutes for the Komets, left the Komets without a backup to Harvey. Equipment manager Skylar Garver dressed as an emergency backup.

Tolkinen, who has played all 71 games but scored only three times, opened the scoring 14:15 into the second period with a shot from the bottom of the right circle that beat Guindon high. Harvey preserved the lead when he foiled Justin Almeida off a rebound 45 seconds later.

The Komets are 27-0-2 when leading at the second intermission, although Wheeling’s Sam Houde made things interesting by taking advantage of a Matthew Quercia screen to score in the third period.

jcohn@jg.net