Lance Galbraith dies; former Komet was 42

Lance Galbraith, a feisty and popular forward during one season with the Komets in 2005-06, has died at 42.

Galbraith played for the Komets in the now-defunct United Hockey League, totaling 23 goals, 46 points and 255 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, then two goals, three points and 41 penalty minutes in five playoff games. He was an alternate captain.

Posts on social media said Galbraith died Thursday in a car crash, though it wasn't clear where. The Ottawa Sun reported that Galbraith died early Friday in a single-vehicle crash on a rural road in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

Ironically, the Kalamazoo Wings retired Tyler Willis' No. 13 on Friday night. Willis and Galbraith had a rivalry that included a memorable fight in Kalamazoo on Dec. 30, 2005.

“He kind of came up to me and went, 'Hey, Galby, let's go, let's light this crowd up,'” Galbraith said after the 4-0 Wings victory. “There's probably more to come. That's the way we play. We have to play that way to be effective.”

The twist was Galbraith and Willis were close friends and former linemates, who'd combined for 631 penalty minutes with the ECHL's Augusta Lynx in 2001-02.

Galbraith won two ECHL titles with the Idaho Steelheads. His playing career ended with the Central Hockey League's Wichita Thunder in 2011.

