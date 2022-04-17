K's blank Nailers in playoff preview

The game had little meaning – outside of jelling with new players and building momentum for the coming weeks – but the Komets certainly didn't glide into the postseason.

Samuel Harvey stopped all 29 shots he faced, Jordan Martel scored twice and Joe Masonius engaged in three fights as the Komets walloped the Wheeling Nailers 5-0 in front of 7,527 fans at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

“Yeah, we wanted to set the tone for the playoffs,” said Harvey, whose Komets had won 2-1 at Wheeling, West Virginia, on Friday. “We wanted to prepare our game, play well, win games. That was our focus this weekend.”

The defending-champion Komets also got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli, Shawn Szydlowski and Mark Rassell in a preview of an upcoming first-round playoff series between the Komets and Nailers.

The full schedule for the best-of-7 series hasn't been unveiled, but the first two games of the 2-3-2 formatted set will be at the Coliseum at 8 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It seemed the Komets would face Cincinnati, except the Cyclones coughed up a third-period lead in a 4-2 loss to the Indy Fuel on Saturday.

Fort Wayne (40-25-7) went 7-1-2 in the regular season against Wheeling (37-31-4).

“It was a great outcome, and we talked about building good habits and wanting to carry momentum into the playoffs,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We had a goal this week, and we set out to (win twice) and we achieved it.”

The Komets handed out their end-of-season awards and, as expected, Will Graber was selected MVP by his teammates. He is the front-runner to collect the leaguewide MVP award Friday. Graber, who has 26 goals and 83 points, leads the ECHL in scoring. Newfoundland's Zach O'Brien and Toledo's T.J. Hensick are five points back. O'Brien has one more game to make up the ground for the scoring title.

The rest of the Komets' awards were voted on by reporters and team staff, and included Connor Corcoran getting Defenseman of the Year, Harvey getting Rookie of the Year, Graber receiving Best Defensive Forward, and Oliver Cooper getting Most Improved Player.

There was an early fight Saturday between Masonius and Cam Hausinger. Masonius got an extra penalty for instigating the scrap, but it set up Petruzzelli to score a short-handed goal at the end of a 2-on-1 rush with Matt Alvaro.

Petruzzelli, the Komets' captain, scored a career-best and team-leading 27 goals this season. He and Zach Tolkinen played all 72 regular-season games. The Komets have 18 short-handed goals, third most among the ECHL's 27 teams, and Petruzzelli has four of them – second on the Fort Wayne roster to Oliver Cooper's five.

Szydlowski made it 2-0 off the rebound of a Tolkinen shot 10:13 into the first period. Martel, a rookie in his second game out of the University of Quebec Trois-Rivieres, got his first pro goal to make it 3-0 with a 40-foot shot 2:15 into the second period.

Masonius dropped the gloves in the third period with Félix Paré and Sean Josling. Martel and Rassell – in his second pro game out of the University of New Brunswick – added goals. Wheeling's goalie, Evan Moyse, stopped 27 of 32 shots.

Note: The Komets re-signed goaltender Cameron Gray, who had been released April 5.

