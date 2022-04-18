Komets won't take Nailers lightly

On paper, there's much to imply the Komets are heavy favorites over the Wheeling Nailers in the upcoming Central Division semifinals, a best-of-7 series that begins at 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

But stats will be inconsequential once the referee drops that first puck in a best-of-7 series.

The defending champion Komets (40-25-7) said they're taking nothing for granted and have much respect for the Nailers (37-31-4), who are headed to the postseason for the first time since losing to the Allen Americans in the 2016 Kelly Cup finals.

The Komets have reached the postseason in 22 of the past 24 opportunities, missing in 2002 (United Hockey League) and 2013 (ECHL), winning six playoff championships along the way.

“I think Wheeling is a really good team. To be honest, I think they've given us the most trouble, especially in their barn, and I don't think there's a single second of any hockey game that you can take for granted,” said Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau, 37, who is 100-64-20 in the regular season, 9-4 in the playoffs.

Wheeling's Derek Army, 31, who took over late last season, is 43-46-5.

“They've got a really good team over there. You can tell how much they've improved under Derek Army,” Boudreau said. “I've got a lot of respect for him; he's played the game and been a captain at this level. I think he's got his team headed in the right direction. Making the playoffs for the first time in six years in Wheeling is no easy task. So we know that these guys are going to be hungry and are going to be ready. I expect a lot of bite in this series.”

There are plenty of subplots to the series: The teams have never met in the playoffs, despite being geographic rivals for 10 seasons; Fort Wayne has the regular-season scoring champion, Will Graber (26 goals, 83 points), while Wheeling's Patrick Watling (31 goals, 77 points) finished fourth; it's the Komets' 70th anniversary season and the Nailers' 30th; Blake Siebenaler and Zach Tolkinen are former Wheeling players; and Nailers goalie Louis-Philip Guindon played for Fort Wayne.

“I think we just need to wear them down, get pucks deep and forecheck. I think we have a lot of success when we do that,” Siebenaler said. “It's a simple game you need to play against them, and I think if we do that then we'll have a lot of success.”

During the regular season, the Komets went 7-1-2 against the Nailers, including 2-1 and 5-0 victories to sweep a home-and-home series over the weekend.

The Komets are 20-5-5 against the Nailers over the last two seasons, 34-11-7 over the last five. At the Coliseum – and this is key because the Komets have home-ice advantage in this series – the Komets are 5-0-0 against the Nailers this season and 22-3-1 over the last five.

When it comes to the main statistical categories, the Komets have the edge: goals per game, 3.71 to 3.38; goals against, 3.13 to 3.43; power play 21.6% to 20.1%; and penalty kill, 81.5% to 78.3%.

“We played very well this weekend and had some very good habits,” said the Komets' Samuel Harvey, who had the 29-save shutout Saturday. “We're going to have to do the same thing during our practices and then we're going to be ready on Friday.”

The other Central Division series pits the Toledo Walleye, which won the Brabham Cup as the ECHL's regular-season champion, against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Notes: Despite being idle Sunday, Graber became the eighth Komets player to win a scoring title, joining Len Thornson, who accomplished the feat three times in the International Hockey League, Bobby Rivard, Terry McDougall, Wally Schreiber, Lonnie Loach, Brandon Marino and Shawn Szydlowski. ... Graber, who had 57 assists, became the eighth Komet to lead a league in that category. He joins Thornson, who did it four times, Pete Wywrot, Art Stone, Rivard, Bruce Boudreau, Colin Chaulk and Marino.

