Tolkinen anchors Komets' defense

The value of a player such as Zach Tolkinen is significant. But also, it's overlooked.

“I don't think Tolkinen gets enough credit, or enough of the spotlight, for what he's done,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said, “because his job isn't the sexy one, scoring goals. He's got the grunt work. But, man, has that guy been unbelievable for us.”

Amid the incredible amount of roster upheaval this season – the Komets have used 57 players because of call-ups, injuries and illnesses – Tolkinen has been a reliable, solidifying presence in his first season with the team.

A 32-year-old defenseman, Tolkinen played in all 72 regular-season games. Only 11 other ECHL players, including Fort Wayne captain Anthony Petruzzelli, skated as many; Tulsa's Duggie Lagrone and Allen's Kris Myllari were the only other defensemen.

“(Tolkinen) has been incredible. He's played every single game and he's played the exact same way every single game,” Komets forward Oliver Cooper said. “He's been one of our most consistent players, and you need guys like that, especially at this time of the year. He's a guy we're going to be leaning on a lot moving into the playoffs.”

The Komets (40-25-7) open the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers (37-31-4), for whom Tolkinen played in 2017-18.

It'll be only the second time in Tolkinen's eight-year ECHL career that he'll play in the postseason. He went with the Missouri Mavericks in 2016, but missed with Elmira, Rapid City, Wheeling and Maine, where he was a captain and probably would have gone to the 2020 playoffs had the pandemic not halted play.

“It definitely gives you a new lease on life when you're playing for a good hockey team, and you kind of get a chance to come along and make a run hopefully here in the postseason,” said the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Tolkinen. “It's definitely been an exciting thing, and a revitalizing and rejuvenating thing, to be playing with some really good hockey players and have a chance to give it a good run here in the playoffs.”

Tolkinen had three goals, 21 points and a plus-21 rating during the regular season. Solid numbers, but it's easy to see why he'd go under the radar. The Komets have the league's leading scorer, Will Graber, the third-ranked offense, and are the reigning Kelly Cup champions.

Part of Tolkinen's value is knowing he needs to stay conservative, so his defense partner can take more chances. Tolkinen won the Unsung Hero award, voted on by team staff and media.

“It's no secret that my game is going to be more defense first,” Tolkinen said. “I don't think that changes with who I'm playing with. More often than not, the guy who's on the other side of me, my partner, is going to be a little more offensive than me. I'm able to complement guys who want to play that way, and I appreciate them jumping in and being on the offensive side a little bit more.”

The Komets have used at least 23 different players on defense, including forwards Graber and Kellen Jones, and Tolkinen is nonchalant about how ridiculous that is – perhaps showing why he unflappable on the ice.

“You know what I think? I think that's the (ECHL). Any team that I've been on, you see a lot of turnover and you see guys in and out,” Tolkinen said. “Obviously, this year, with all the guys called to the American Hockey League, there has been a lot of turnover, but I'm just trying to build a lot of good habits, play the right way and pass along what I can.

“I've also been pretty fortunate to play with some pretty good hockey players, who have made me feel better, comfort-wise. It's not always me telling guys, 'This is what we're doing.' We've got guys like Kellen Jones back there and I'm letting them play.”

Notes: Iowa Heartlanders forward Kris Bennett was selected ECHL Rookie of the Year, by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and reporters. Wheeling defenseman Josh Maniscalco was the runner-up. Fort Wayne goalie Samuel Harvey didn't finish in the top five.

