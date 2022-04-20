Added pressure just part of job

The grind of the playoffs, the major minutes, the pressure – Samuel Harvey loves it.

He’s the type of goaltender who would play almost every game if he could. And there were times during the regular season when he was offering to do just that.

As the Komets ready for Game 1 of the Central Division semifinals, 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers, Harvey is in his comfort zone – even if this is his first postseason in the professional ranks.

“I like to play a lot of games. I feel good when I play all the games. So the playoffs, that won’t be different,” Harvey said. “It’s just going to be about saving the most pucks possible and then hopefully we’ll win as many games as possible.”

Last weekend was, the Komets hope, a preview of what’s to come. The Komets defeated the Nailers 2-1 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and 5-0 at the Coliseum with Harvey stopping 54 of 55 combined shots.

“Anytime Sam’s in the net, he’s going to give you a chance to win,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “There’s an age-old adage that if you show me a good goalie, I’ll show you a good coach. When you have somebody like that between the pipes, he’s going to make you look good, no matter what you do. For us, we know how confident we are with him between the pipes and we’re happy that he was trending in the right direction (last) weekend with one goal against the entire weekend.”

Harvey, considered a rookie despite playing seven games in the higher-level American Hockey League last season, was an all-star for Fort Wayne and finished the regular season 23-8-3 with a 2.77 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and three shutouts. He also played seven more AHL games with San Jose, going 2-5-0 with a 3.62 GAA, a .876 SP and two shutouts.

The Komets won the Kelly Cup last season, backstopped by Dylan Ferguson. There was a carousel of Fort Wayne goalies this season, a franchise-record 11 of them, but that was a product of call-ups and needing to find quality backups – nothing to do with the play of Harvey, whose playoff résumé at the amateur level is impressive.

He helped the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to the Memorial Cup, the championship of major juniors, in 2018-19. He was 16-3-1 with a 1.97 GAA, a .924 SP and four shutouts in the QMJHL playoffs, then 4-1 with a 3.40 GAA and a .882 SP as the Huskies overcame the champions of the Ontario and Western Hockey leagues.

In 2019-20, Harvey played at the University of New Brunswick, along with current Fort Wayne teammates Oliver Cooper, Marcus McIvor and Mark Rassell. He was 14-2-0 with a 1.87 GAA and .912 SP for UNB before the pandemic shut down play.

Harvey, 24, is even keel about heading into the postseason; he said he doesn’t look at it as needing to take his game to another gear.

“Nothing changes,” he said. “I always want to win every game and that’s the same thing in the playoffs. There are going to be ups and downs, and it’s going to be up to us to be there for the challenge, but we’re going to be ready.”

The Nailers are expected to have rookie Louis-Philip Guindon, 26, in net for Game 1. Guindon, who played his first 11 pro games last season for Fort Wayne, is 9-5-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .906 SP for the Nailers this season. Guindon has four games of AHL experience with Laval and a Harvey-like amateur résumé: He led the Rimouski Océanic to the 2015 QMJHL championship – he was 11-1-0 with a 1.84 GAA, a .926 SP and three shutouts in the playoffs – and starred at McGill University.

Fort Wayne was 7-1-2 against the Nailers during the regular season; Harvey had a 6-0-0 record with a .955 SP, and Guindon was 2-2-0 with a .906 SP.

“We’ve got to play physical and we’ve got to be a hard team to play against, if we’re going to have success,” Harvey said. “That’s what we did all year and if we keep doing it, I think we’re going to have success in the playoffs.”

Notes: Komets forward Shawn Boudrias (knee) was placed on season-ending injured reserve. ... Defenseman Kylor Wall was left off the playoff roster. So, too, was goalie Cameron Gray, after Jordan Papirny returned from the AHL to back up Harvey. Goalie Jiri Patera, in the AHL with Henderson, is eligible to return. ... Wheeling has two goalies in the AHL who could return – Alex D’Orio and Tommy Napier – and Luke Bafia is Guindon’s current backup. ... Atlanta’s Jeff Pyle was selected ECHL Coach of the Year.

