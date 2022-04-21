There's a 1st time for everything

It's fairly surprising the Komets and Wheeling Nailers, franchises 289 miles apart and steeped in history, have never met in the playoffs.

“That certainly seems strange to me now hearing that, because I feel like I basically had a second postal code in Fort Wayne over the last two years,” said Wheeling coach Derek Army, a former Nailers player.

It's true the Komets and Nailers weren't in the same league until 2012, but they've played a whopping 68 times since. The Komets have faced only one ECHL team more often without a playoff series, the Indy Fuel at 97 games.

The lack of Komets vs. Nailers postseason history can be attributed to the ECHL's ever-changing divisional alignments and the Nailers' lack of success in recent years. Despite the frequent scheduling, which is driven by finances more than anything else, the Komets and Nailers have been in the same division only four seasons. And while the Komets have made the playoffs annually since 2014 – winning the Kelly Cup last year – the Nailers haven't been since falling to the Allen Americans in the 2016 finals.

That changes at 8 p.m. Friday, at Memorial Coliseum, where the 70-year-old Komets and 30-year-old Nailers will open the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals.

Here are some keys to winning, story lines to watch, and a prediction:

Home ice is huge

The Komets (40-25-7) have home-ice advantage over the Nailers (37-31-4) and its importance in this round seems particularly obvious. The Komets were 25-9-2 at the Coliseum during the regular season, 15-16-5 on the road. Backed by an average attendance of 6,838, second only to Toledo's 7,358, the Komets play much more confidently at “The Jungle” – especially in the third periods.

The Komets have dominated the all-time series with the Nailers, going 42-16-10, and that includes a 22-3-1 mark at the Coliseum. This season, the Komets were 5-0-0 against the Nailers at the Coliseum, 7-1-2 overall.

But it's a 2-3-2 formatted series, and the Komets are prone to poor starts in games. If the Komets were to come out lackadaisical, drop one of the first two contests, the outlook would quickly dim.

'Banco bounces'

The Nailers were a solid 19-15-2 at their building, WesBanco Arena, which has a 185-foot-long rink, 15 feet shorter than what's typical.

“It's a small rink. The neutral zone is tiny, it's really small,” said the Komets' Blake Siebenaler, a former Nailers player. “We just need to get the puck deep and, if we limit our turnovers in the neutral zone, I think we'll have a ton of success.”

It's not just about how quickly things can shift off a turnover; the puck tends to bounce strangely off the boards.

“I don't think there's anyone who really knows the bounces in our rink,” Army said. “It's a little bit of you just not knowing what's going to happen. Sometimes it benefits us and sometimes it doesn't. We always laugh about the old Banco bounces.”

Out of the box

The Komets were superior to the Nailers in most statistical categories over 72 games: goals per game, 3.71 to 3.38; goals against, 3.13 to 3.43; power play 21.6% to 20.1%; and penalty kill, 81.5% to 78.3%.

Each team averaged about 17 penalty minutes, but the Komets had 44 more minors. If there's one thing, aside from goaltending, that could carry an underdog, it's special teams so the Komets must be careful.

Stars collide

The series pits two of the ECHL's top MVP candidates going head-to-head: Will Graber, who won the scoring title with 26 goals and 83 points in 59 games, and Wheeling's Patrick Watling, who was fourth with 31 goals and 77 points.

But keep an eye on defenseman Josh Maniscalco, who led the Nailers in goals (four) and points (eight) against the Komets. He was second-team All-ECHL, runner-up for Rookie of the Year and third for Defenseman of the Year, which was won by Utah's Charle-Edouard D'Astous on Wednesday. Fort Wayne forward Kellen Jones, who had two goals and 10 points against the Nailers, will be among those having to track Maniscalco in transition play.

X-factors to watch

Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski was productive with 11 goals and 27 points in 31 games, but he played only twice against Wheeling and had one goal. He came back from offseason back surgery for another run at a Cup, and the Komets need him to step up with Shawn Boudrias lost to a knee injury. Wheeling's Cam Hausinger, who had 21 goals and 43 points in 64 regular-season games, had only one assist and a minus-8 rating in seven games against Fort Wayne.

Prediction

Wheeling is sneaky good. But the Komets have goaltender Samuel Harvey, who is 6-0-0 with a .955 save percentage and a shutout in the season finale against Wheeling. Louis-Philip Guindon is a formidable goalie, who was 2-2-0 with a .906 SP against Fort Wayne. Yet neither he nor Alex D'Orio have had consistent success against the Komets.

Fort Wayne in six.

