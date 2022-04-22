City native hankering for 2nd title

Blake Siebenaler couldn't fully grasp what it would mean to win the Kelly Cup as a member of the Komets.

Not until it happened last July.

He started getting taps on the shoulder, hugs and screams from many familiar faces, people he'd grown up with or played youth hockey against. He hadn't seen some of them in years, but they wanted to congratulate him on such a rare feat – winning a championship with his hometown team, in the building where he fell in love with hockey.

“They were all there celebrating with us. I just got a big hunger to win again,” said Siebenaler, a defenseman, who hoisted the Cup in his fifth professional season and first with the Komets. “I'd never made the playoffs in my pro career, so to win it my first time, it made me hungry and I want to do it again.”

The Komets open the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals at 8 p.m. today at the Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers, for whom Siebenaler played 57 games between 2018 and 2020.

Siebenaler's on-ice responsibilities are about the same as last season – be physical in the defensive zone, use his speed to make things happen in transition, be situationally aggressive in the offensive zone, contribute on special teams – and he's taken on more of a leadership role.

“He sees the ice well, jumps up in the play, covers a lot of ground defensively. He's a stalwart, heavy on pucks and heavy on sticks. He can box guys out, but at the same time he can lead the rush, too, if he's jumping up with the puck and making plays,” defenseman Zach Tolkinen said. “He's got a lot of confidence. He's a fun guy to play with, awesome guy to be around on and off the ice. He's a great player, a Fort Wayne local. He's a stud.”

A third-round draft pick (No. 77 overall) in 2014 of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and only 26, Siebenaler's skills still appeal to higher-level teams and he was called to Henderson, Belleville, Ontario, and Charlotte, totaling 24 American Hockey League games this season.

That made for a lot of teammates, and systems, he had to learn on the fly.

“It can be tricky at first,” Siebenaler said. “It takes a couple days to get used to it. It's more so with meeting new guys; it takes a little bit to get comfortable with a team. Bouncing around, I did get to meet a lot of cool dudes, but (building camaraderie) is probably the hardest part, and living out of a hotel.”

The grind was enough that Siebenaler was ecstatic to return to the Komets on Feb. 24. He totaled 32 ECHL games in the regular season, with five goals, 14 points and a plus-14 rating.

“It was great to be in the American League again, but I was kind of missing home. I was living out of a hotel and you can't beat Fort Wayne and can't beat the crowd,” Siebenaler said.

And he's been an alternate captain, a change from last season.

“I approach the game more, like how I was in the (locker) room, I try to be a little more vocal and a little bit more of a leader,” Siebenaler said. “Every guy on our team, every older guy, could wear a letter. It doesn't matter who's got it, everyone respects each other.”

Brandon Warner and Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock are the only natives of Fort Wayne to win multiple Cups with the Komets. Ron Ullyot, Colin Chin and Jackson Leef each won one. Leef, who was on last season's team, is now in the playoffs with the Tulsa Oilers.

The Komets were 7-1-2 against the Nailers in the regular season and Siebenaler is confident the Komets can keep that going.

“I think we're going to have a lot of success and I'm really excited,” he said.

Notes: Jacksonville's Francois Brassard was selected ECHL Goaltender of the Year. Newfoundland's Keith Petruzzelli was second and Toledo's Billy Christopoulos third.

