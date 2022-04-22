It wasn't easy for K's or Nailers

By now, the fans are keenly aware of what the Komets went through during the regular season, using a whopping 57 players because of call-ups, injuries and illnesses.

“It was a great regular season,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “There was ebb and flow, ups and downs, but we always found a way to be resilient and it's good to carry momentum like this into the playoffs. I mean, there were a lot of different bodies, but right now we've got a team that's trending in the right direction. We want to carry that momentum and keep on going.”

Those who respect the Komets' success – a 40-25-7 record, sixth best among the ECHL's 27 teams, and home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs – should have a similar regard for their opponents, the Wheeling Nailers, who went 37-31-4.

The Komets were hit especially hard by call-ups – 11 players went to the American Hockey League 22 times to 14 different teams – and that doesn't include players who were here on AHL or NHL contracts. The Komets used a franchise-record 11 goaltenders. The Nailers went through their fair share of call-ups, too, as NHL taxi squads were decimating the ECHL rosters, and used 49 players, including eight goalies.

“We've kind of just found a way to win games,” Nailers coach Derek Army said. “We've had different guys step up into different scenarios, and I think there's been multiple ways we've won games, whether it be specialty teams or whether we've just had to play a checking game. It's been good, learning to win as guys have had to figure out different ways to win hockey games.”

The Komets, who have gone to the playoffs annually since 2013 and won the Kelly Cup last season, had a nucleus and philosophy in place heading into this season.

The Nailers have been building a new culture since Army took over late last season, and are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“We were young last year and we're still young this year,” Army said. “But it's (a culture) where I don't think winning was necessarily ingrained. I think it was one where no one really knew how to win. It's not something that is easy and that was part of the process this year – guys learning how to win and learning how to go the extra mile.”

The best-of-7 series starts at 8 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum, where the Komets were 5-0-0 against the Nailers during the regular season. That included Samuel Harvey's 29-save shutout in a 5-0 victory in the regular-season finale Saturday.

The Komets are 42-16-10 all time against the Nailers, including a 22-3-1 mark at the Coliseum, but they don't want to take that for granted. Especially since the Nailers have a bevy of talent, including Patrick Watling, an MVP candidate, and Josh Maniscalco.

Fort Wayne's Will Graber, who won the regular-season scoring title with 26 goals and 83 points, and could win MVP today, talks often about the Komets' need to play their own game. He said that means stringing together passes, possessing the puck and not forcing things.

“If we can support each other well and play good, connected hockey, that limits turnovers and allows us to control the pace of the game,” Graber said. “That's what we want to do and hopefully we can play that type of hockey. If we do, I think good things will come of it.”

After Saturday's Game 2 at the Coliseum, the 2-3-2 formatted series shifts to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

“I think the focus needs to be on 'one game at a time,' right? Every game is important in the playoffs, so right now Friday night is the most important game,” Graber said. “I think that's our mentality. Hopefully, we can utilize the home-ice advantage that the Coliseum gives us and that the hometown fans give us.”

