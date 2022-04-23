Nailers blank Komets in Game 1

The fans chanted Samuel Harvey's name repeatedly Friday night. The Komets' goaltender deserved the adoration, stopping 22 of 23 shots, including Justin Almeida at the end of a 2-on-0 rush in the third period.

Unfortunately for the Fort Wayne faithful, the defending champion Komets were otherwise discombobulated and lost 1-0 to the Wheeling Nailers in the opening game of the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals.

Louis-Philip Guindon stopped all 34 shots he faced for the underdog Nailers, who had lost all five regular-season games at Memorial Coliseum. Patrick Watling had the lone Wheeling goal, late in the first period, redirecting a Sam Houde shot and leaving Harvey almost no chance to stop the puck, after Fort Wayne was caught flat-footed on a line change.

“Honestly, I thought Guindon played a really good game. He's a really good goalie,” Fort Wayne captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “We do have a little bit younger of a team and for some guys, it's their first chances here in the playoffs. So getting those jitters out of the way early – you could tell we were timid to make those plays – and when it comes down to it, we've got to execute, make some more plays and score some goals.”

The series continues at 7:30 p.m. today at the Coliseum before shifting to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, for three games.

“I feel bad for Harvey,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “He gives up one goal and gets no run support, and he suffers the loss. He gave us a chance all the way down to that last buzzer. If you're taking away a positive, (Harvey) was ready to play and that's been something that we've been relying upon for a long time. For us, we need to reset and refocus. We've got to come back here and be determined and we've got to have an urgency, create some offense and make it difficult for Guindon to see anything coming from the points.”

The Nailers controlled the majority of play during the first period, only to get foiled time and again by Harvey, whose best stop came on Watling from point-blank range, though Harvey got help from his teammates during the period, including Marcus McIvor breaking up a 3-on-1 rush.

But Harvey had no chance to foil Watling on the redirection 19:55 into the first period.

The Nailers had a 14-6 lead in shots early in the second period, but then the Fort Wayne offense came alive and Guindon had to thwart shots from point-blank range by Tyler Busch, Will Graber, Lynden McCallum and Mark Rassell to preserve the 1-0 lead.

Harvey answered by turning away Sean Josling and Watling shots on 2-on-1 rushes about seven minutes apart, at which point the fans began chanting Harvey's name for the first time, knowing he was about the only reason it was still a one-goal game.

Fort Wayne had an excellent chance to tie it late in the period, when Connor Jones' pass out of the corner set up Zach Pochiro for a redirection in front, but the puck caromed off the crossbar.

Guindon needed no help 2:59 into the third period, when he gloved a Zach Tolkinen shot to keep it 1-0.

The Komets had plenty of opportunities on power plays to tie it – they were 0 for 5 – and a fight broke out between Fort Wayne's Tyler Busch and Wheeling's Dylan MacPerson, after Busch had crushed Cam Hausinger with a check.

