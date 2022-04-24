Hole gets deeper for K's

The goaltending was there. So was the atmosphere, as the 6,073 fans at Memorial Coliseum were hyped from the start. But the Komets' offense remained in hiding most of Saturday night.

Will Graber and Adam Brubacher scored the Komets' goals in a 4-2 loss to the underdog Wheeling Nailers, who lead the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals 2-0. The 2-3-2 formatted series shifts to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, for three games.

“That's a good team over there,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “They've definitely got our attention with the way they've committed to a defensive game plan. It's got everybody frustrated, including myself. Sometimes you've just got to tip the cap; they've got a great game plan and they came in here and executed it to a tee.

“Our backs are against the wall, and we've got no choice but to respond.”

Fort Wayne's Samuel Harvey stopped 24 of 28 shots. Wheeling's Louis-Philip Guindon turned away 41 of 43, and his offense supported him with goals by Dylan MacPherson, Jared Cockrell, Sean Josling and Cam Hausinger.

“The bounces aren't really going the way we want them to,” Fort Wayne's Zach Pochiro said. “I thought we played pretty well, but only scored that one goal and Guindon is playing well. It just seems whatever we throw at him, it hits the post or he makes the save, it just never goes in. The only way to get out of that is work hard, so we've got to find a way to win these next couple games and get back on home ice.”

Guindon stopped all 34 shots he faced in the Nailers' 1-0 victory in the series opener Friday. That was only the third time that the Komets, the defending Kelly Cup champions, have been held scoreless in 293 playoff games at the Coliseum.

The Komets came into the series 22-3-1 against the Nailers all time at the Coliseum, including a 5-0-0 mark during the regular season, but about the only positive from Game 1 was Harvey's heroics and the fans chanted his name repeatedly.

On Saturday, much happened early to get the crowd energized and the Komets off to a good start: Wheeling's Patrick Watling jawed with fans during warmups, and Fort Wayne's Joe Masonius chased him off to the fans' delight; A.J. Jenks, who captained the Komets to the Kelly Cup before retiring last summer, finally received his championship ring before the opening faceoff, getting an ovation from the crowd and hugs from his former teammates; and there were a couple of post-whistle scrums.

Graber opened the scoring 7:33 into the first period, as the Komets had nine of the first 11 shots.

The Komets didn't always channel all the energy well, though, and a Masonius scrap with Hausinger resulted in a Wheeling power play, during which MacPherson scored from the bottom of the right circle to tie it at 1 at 15:35.

The fans' chants of Harvey returned 6:31 into the second period, after he foiled Patrick Watling at the end of an odd-man rush. But Cockrell deked Harvey to the ice and scored for a 2-1 lead at 16:21. Harvey stopped Cockrell at the end of a 3-on-1 rush 2:55 into the third but was bested on a 25-foot Josling shot for a 3-1 Wheeling lead at 6:15.

