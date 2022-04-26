Komets' resiliency being tested

If the Komets are going to get back into this Central Division semifinal series, they're going to have to get their offense going.

Coming into the postseason, scoring seemed to be the last of Fort Wayne's concerns, but the Komets have scored only twice against Wheeling Nailers netminder Louis-Philip Guindon. Consequently, the Komets trail the underdog Nailers 2-0 in a best-of-7 series that shifts to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, for Wednesday's 7:10 p.m. game.

“We might just be trying to be too cute, instead of just grabbing and driving and shooting and getting gritty,” forward Zach Pochiro said. “When you play six periods and only score two goals, you start thinking, this isn't working or that isn't working, and you start trying to do stuff differently.”

Guindon stopped 75 of 77 shots – getting 1-0 and 4-2 victories at Memorial Coliseum – as only Will Graber and Adam Brubacher solved him last weekend. Fort Wayne's goalie, Samuel Harvey, has thwarted 46 of 51 shots – including at least seven at the end of odd-man rushes – but hasn't gotten the offensive support.

“We've got to work harder,” Pochiro said. “Hopefully, we start getting some of these bounces. It seems like they're getting all the bounces. And they're playing a trap; they're sitting there at the blue line, waiting on us to come up and skate. We've got to figure out a way to execute against that and get some offense going.”

The defending champion Komets have prided themselves, since coach Ben Boudreau took over in 2019, on their resiliency. That's been seen amid call-ups and injuries, the brutal scheduling and travel of the 2021 playoffs, and a mountain of third-period comebacks. Now, the Komets must prove they can overcome this 2-3-2 formatted series by winning at least two games at WesBanco Arena.

“Absolutely, we can draw on that (experience),” defenseman Marcus McIvor said. “We've got a lot of veterans, a lot of guys who want to win, who care to win and who believe we can win, so it's huge to have that belief. It's a race to four (wins) and they did their job ... so let's see what we can do out there.”

The Komets have faced 2-0 deficits in best-of-7 series 20 times in their 70 seasons and come back to win four times. Twice, the Komets have dropped the first two games at the Coliseum and rallied to win in a 2-3-2 format.

There was the Central Hockey League semifinal against the Missouri Mavericks in 2012, when then-captain Colin Chaulk famously quipped, “We've got them right where we want them,” after losing the first two games 3-2 (in overtime) and 6-3. The Komets took Games 3 and 4 and the Komets went on to win the championship.

Then there was a 2016 first-round series with the Cincinnati Cyclones, who outscored the Komets 6-4 through the first two games. The Komets walloped the Cyclones 8-0 in Game 3, got an Alex Belzile double-overtime goal to take Game 4 and won in seven games before eventually losing in the Western Conference finals to the Allen Americans.

Allen went on to defeat Wheeling in the Kelly Cup finals that year. Wheeling didn't make the postseason again until this series, in which it's gotten goals from Patrick Watling, Jared Cockrell, Cam Hausinger, Sean Josling and Dylan MacPherson.

The Komets also rallied twice to win 1-1-1-1-1-1-1 formatted series they'd trailed 2-0: In the International Hockey league's 1963 semifinals against the Muskegon Zephyrs and the 2008 IHL finals against the Port Huron Icehawks.

During this regular season, the Komets were 7-1-2 against the Nailers, including 5-0-0 at the Coliseum, and Fort Wayne had the edge in goals per game, 3.71 to 3.38; goals against, 3.13 to 3.43; power play 21.6% to 20.1%; and penalty kill, 81.5% to 78.3%. But none of that has held to form. Especially alarming has been the Komets' power play, which is 0 for 8 in the series and 0 for 22 over the last seven games, while Wheeling has scored on 1 of 7 in the series.

“We've got to find a way to execute a game plan, because I really respect the way that (the Nailers) bought into a team system,” Boudreau said. “You could tell, there was a lot of energy over there. Everybody was battling and doing the right thing, and they frustrated us quite a bit.”

