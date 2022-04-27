K's still have faith in themselves

Down 2-0 in a best-of-7 series, their hopes of successfully defending the Kelly Cup championship teetering on the brink of demise, the Komets still have an air of positivity.

They took a day off to refocus, held productive practices Monday and Tuesday mornings, then got on the bus to Wheeling, West Virginia, where they must defeat the underdog Nailers at least twice to force the series back to Memorial Coliseum.

“It's a little bit of a reality check, but at the same time there's no loss of faith within our room, I know that much,” forward Shawn Szydlowski said. “The belief is still pretty high and the focus is on (tonight) right now. We know it's going to be 'win that one and it's a different series.' That would flip the pressure around on Wheeling, so that's our goal.”

It begins today with Game 3 as the 2-3-2 formatted series continues at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

“We had such confidence on our team last year with our ability to come from behind. Even if we were losing in the third period, we were coming back and stuff like that. I think that came with how close of a team we had, and I really think we do have a similar closeness in our locker room this year,” Szydlowski said.

“I truly believe that's one of the biggest attributes you can have on a winning team and, you know, as long as we all play for each other then I think that's really what it's going to come down to.”

The Komets, who were 40-25-7 in the regular season, including a 15-16-5 road mark, went 2-1-2 at WesBanco Arena. The ice surface there is 15 feet shorter than what is typical, creating a compact neutral zone. The Nailers, who were 37-31-4, had a 19-15-2 home mark.

The Komets' confidence was shaken last weekend, coach Ben Boudreau said, and Wheeling goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon frustrated them by stopping 75 of 77 shots in Games 1 and 2 combined. But Fort Wayne also struggled to generate sustained pressure – Wheeling's neutral-zone trap clogged them up – and Boudreau said it's crucial to have “a mindset and a belief” that they're going to win.

“My message was plain and simple: If you believe that this team can come back, we will. And the second that we start putting it in our minds that we're out, there's just no chance of coming back then and they're going to eat us up.”

Fort Wayne's goalie, Samuel Harvey, has stopped 46 of 51 shots – many of them in the face of odd-man rushes – and his teammates want to give him more offensive support while also limiting their own turnovers.

“We'd like to be in a better position, rather than being down two,” defenseman Marcus McIvor said. “But at the end of the day, it is what it is. They came in and took the two games. We've got to erase those and we're going to be ready. Come Wednesday, we'll be ready.”

Only twice in their 70-year history have the Komets dropped the first two games at home and then won a best-of-7 series: In the Central Hockey League's 2012 semifinals against Missouri, and the ECHL's 2016 first round against Cincinnati – a series in which Szydlowski, the longest-tenured Komet, played.

“It's just all of us buying into what we're trying to accomplish,” Szydlowski said. “As long as we all get on the same page, and everyone's mindset is to come out with a victory on Wednesday, then I believe it's going to happen.”

jcohn@jg.net