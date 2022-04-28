No-panic Komets take Game 3

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Komets changed the scope of the Central Division semifinals Wednesday night by defeating the Wheeling Nailers 4-1 – propelled by a 50-23 advantage in shots and superior special teams – in front of 1,441 fans at WesBanco Arena.

The Komets' offense had produced only two goals in the opening two games at Memorial Coliseum, where their power play was almost unrecognizable. But things changed in a big way in Game 3, as they got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli, Willie Corrin, Oliver Cooper and Mark Rassell, and their power play scored on 2 of 8 opportunities.

The key for the Komets may have been their sense of calm coming into the night – facing down adversity has been a staple of the ECHL's defending champions for more than a year – and getting forward Matthew Boudens back from the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights certainly didn't hurt.

“There hasn't been any panic,” Connor Jones said. “We knew we had to play better. We also know Wheeling is great hockey team, too, so we've got to go out there and play our game, stay committed to our systems and buy in. You have to have no doubts, you know? Just go out there and play Komet hockey.”

Wheeling was 0 for 6 on power plays, allowed a short-handed breakaway goal to Rassell that made it 4-1 in the second period, and were assessed 46 of the game's 68 penalty minutes.

“Anytime you win in the playoffs, you're going to be happy. But more so, it was the way that we won. I thought the guys bought in and were committed to the game plan.” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “You could see it was next-shift mentality and that's what we talked about; 'No matter what happens, it's what we do on the next shift.' For 60 minutes, we played every single shift like it was our last shift and we got great results.”

Fort Wayne's Samuel Harvey thwarted 22 of 23 shots; he's now stopped of 68 of 74 in the series. Wheeling's Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 46 of 50 shots, after allowing only two goals on 77 shots in Games 1 and 2 combined.

“I think we really just bought into the systems that we wanted to do and stayed out of some of the BS,” said Corrin, whose Komets avoided some of the bad penalties that dogged them last weekend. “Everyone was going, everyone from Harvey all the way out, so it was nice to get it going. I think it was an effort thing. The first couple games, we might have been a little shell-shocked and little bit nervous, but tonight we sure didn't have those (issues).”

Down 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, the defending-champion Komets still face an uphill climb against the underdog Nailers, who host Games 4 and 5 at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Their Cam Hausinger opened the Wednesday scoring 4:24 into the first period, off the rebound of a Sam Houde shot, but Petruzzelli got the Fort Wayne offense going by redirecting a short Blake Siebenaler pass at 14:33.

Corrin's blue-line shot at 17:57 got the power play off the schneid; the Komets had been in a 0 for 23 slump over the course of eight games, including an 0 for 8 total last weekend, and Cooper's redirection of a Shawn Szydlowski shot made it 3-1 at 19:09.

Note: Justin Hodgman, 33, who won three Cups with the Komets, announced his retirement. He played this season in England.

