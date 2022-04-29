Komets' goal: Repeat Game 3 success

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Komets need Wednesday to only be the beginning.

“It was a satisfactory win, but by no means are we satisfied,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said after the 4-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena.

The Komets still trail the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals 2-1. But it was a massive improvement from the defending Kelly Cup champions after 1-0 and 4-2 losses at Memorial Coliseum – a shocking sweep to a team with no historical success in the building – to open the series last weekend.

“Every guy out there was doing things in a positive way to help the team win,” forward Connor Jones said of Wednesday's turnaround. “And you've got to say that (Samuel) Harvey, when they did get chances, he was there to make the saves. I love the way we did it together and had a great group of 18 guys who all bought in.”

Game 4 is at 7:10 p.m. today at WesBanco Arena.

The Komets, who outshot the Nailers 50-23 on Wednesday, got power-play goals from Willie Corrin and Oliver Cooper, a short-handed goal from Mark Rassell, and an even-strength goal from Anthony Petruzzelli.

The Komets' power play was 2 for 8, after it had been in 0 for 22 the seven previous games.

“I mean, it's one small step in a long process, and we know how big the next game is going to be. I respect Wheeling – their team and their coach (Derek Army) – way too much to think that type of game is going to happen again,” Boudreau said.

“So for us, our mentality, we can't take our foot off the gas. We're going to have to be ready for these guys. We know it's going to be a big reset for them, ... and we've got to have the same mentality because it's not going to be easy.”

The Komets came to Wheeling knowing they'd have to win at least twice to force the series back to the Coliseum, and they got a boost with the return Wednesday afternoon of forward Matthew Boudens. He began the season as team captain and was called Nov. 18 to the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights. He missed 65 ECHL games before Henderson waived him.

Boudens helped the Komets control the bulk of the play, in front of a crowd of only 1,441. But the Komets feel there's a big difference between a 2-all series and a 3-1 deficit, so they don't want to let down tonight.

“We need to come out and play the exact same way,” Corrin said, after the Komets agitated Wheeling into taking 46 of the 68 penalty minutes Wednesday. “The chirping and stuff, it goes so far, but we've got to stay out of that stuff and stay out of the penalty box, have discipline in all areas of the game, ... like our defensive structure and our (offensive) zone, stick to doing stuff like that.”

Game 5 is at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

