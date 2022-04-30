Komets even things up

WHEELING, W.Va. – Mark Rassell, in just his sixth game out of the University of New Brunswick, put himself into Komets lore with an overtime goal Friday against Wheeling that evened the Central Division semifinals.

Rassell deposited the rebound of a Kellen Jones shot into the net 5:17 into extra time, cementing a 4-3 victory for the Komets, who endured an injury to Marcus McIvor, three 5-on-3 power plays for the Nailers and squandered a two-goal lead in front of a crowd of 1,865 at WesBanco Arena.

“I didn't even know it went in until the guys started coming my way (to celebrate). It felt good,” said Rassell, who also scored the game's first goal, redirecting an Anthony Petruzzelli pass in the opening period.

After dropping the first two games of the series at Memorial Coliseum, the defending champion Komets have won back-to-back games at WesBanco Arena, where they play again 7:10 p.m. today.

“I haven't been here long, but this group is incredible. There was no worry for a second in our minds,” Rassell said. “We got the (4-1 win) here Wednesday, played really well. Today, we let that 3-1 lead get away, but going into the overtime period there was absolutely no doubt in our locker room. We knew what we were going to do and to be the guy to do it, it feels good.

“But who cares who scores? As long as the team wins.”

Fort Wayne's Samuel Harvey stopped 36 of 39 shots. Wheeling's Louis-Philip Guindon turned away 23 of 27. The Komets scored on 2 of 7 power plays. The Nailers were 1 for 7, scoring on one of their three 5-on-3 power plays.

“It's incredible. We've battled all year and we've never lost hope,” Komets forward Oliver Cooper said. “That's exactly why we've got a lot of belief in that locker room.

“We're riding high, but tomorrow's a new day and we've got to get the job done again.”

The Komets' power play got off the schneid in Wednesday's 4-1 victory here – going 2 for 8 to snap a 0-for-23 streak that had taken place over eight games – and it was dangerous again Friday, beginning with Rassell's power-play goal 5:39 into the first period, at which point referees Logan Gruhl and Brett Roeland had already called three minor penalties.

The Nailers picked up their physical intensity after falling behind and it resulted in a Cam Hausinger goal, off the rebound of a Josh Maniscalco shot, at 12:03.

A nifty Rassell centering pass from the boards in his own zone set up Cooper for a breakaway goal and a 2-1 Komets lead at 15:47.

McIvor was lost to an eye injury on an early high stick that wasn't called.

That became particularly noteworthy via the penalty-killing the Komets needed to do, including a 1:09-long 5-on-3 advantage for the Nailers in the second period, during which Harvey stopped all four shots he faced.

The Nailers started getting in penalty trouble, though, and Shaw Boomhower's interference penalty set up Fort Wayne's Will Graber for a power-play goal 56 seconds into the third period on a shot from the left circle.

Wheeling's Hausinger scored again at 4:01, again off the rebound of a Maniscalco shot, cutting Fort Wayne's lead to 3-2. The Nailers got another 5-on-3 power play – Blake Siebenaler was in the penalty box for high-sticking and Connor Jones for tripping – and it took four seconds for Maniscalco to net a slapshot from the left circle to tie it at 3 at 9:12.

jcohn@jg.net