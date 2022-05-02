Newcomer fills need for Komets

WHEELING, W.Va. – Before some of his teammates even really got to know him, Mark Rassell had already become invaluable to the Komets.

Rassell has four goals and seven points in just six professional games for the Komets – including the overtime winner Friday in Game 4 of Central Division semifinals – and has ably filled the void left by the Shawn Boudrias, who injured his knee in the final week of the regular season.

The Komets, who face a must-win situation at 7:30 tonight in Game 6 at Memorial Coliseum, desperately need Rassell to keep producing.

Rassell, who joined the Komets from the University of New Brunswick, said with a different ECHL team it might have been more difficult to integrate so quickly.

“I think it could have been, but not with this group. When I got here – and (Jordan Martel) got here the same day – they were all very welcoming and I was able to jump right in,” Rassell said.

And there were other suitors. Multiple sources said that almost every ECHL team that qualified for the postseason was trying to sign Rassell, who opted to join former UNB players Oliver Cooper, Samuel Harvey, Marcus McIvor and Matthew Boudens with the Komets.

“(Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau) told me before the playoffs, 'It's hard – and it's supposed to be hard – to jump in and care about these guys that you don't really know.' But hockey is an incredible game. You care about the guy wearing the same sweater as you,” said Rassell, 25, who had 33 goals and 73 points in 72 games at UNB.

The Komets trail the lower-seeded Wheeling Nailers 3-2 in the best-of-7 series, during which Rassell has three goals and five points in four games.

A power-play goal by Sam Houde propelled the Nailers to a 3-2 victory at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, and the defending champion Komets must win back-to-back games at the Coliseum to earn a berth in the division finals against Toledo or Cincinnati, teams headed to a decisive Game 7 on Tuesday in Toledo.

“(Rassell) comes from the same cloth as the winners always have from UNB, and we like that because we know exactly what we're going to get out of that program,” said Boudreau, who has also had former UNB players Matt Murphy and Randy Gazzola over the last two seasons.

Cooper, who played alongside Rassell for two college seasons, winning a Canadian national championship in 2019, said: “He's obviously an offensive player and you're seeing it right now. He's got great hands around the net. So hopefully he can keep that going because right now it's working for him.”

Rassell isn't the only recent addition to help the Komets: Martel has two goals and three points in three games; and Boudens has a goal in three games since returning from Henderson of the American Hockey League, providing a spark after Fort Wayne lost 1-0 and 4-2 at the Coliseum to open the series.

“We talked about trying to add a blue-chip prospect at the end. We had a lot of bodies come in through the year, but we needed to find a difference maker,” Boudreau said. “To add a guy like Mark Rassell, two games before the end of the season, to replace a guy like Shawn Boudrias, you couldn't find a better or more mature guy and he's delivered in a big way for us. I feel for him, his role is going to continue to grow as he gets more confident in the pro game.”

Note: The Komets' Shawn Szydlowski was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount by the ECHL for actions at the end of Saturday's game. He received a misconduct for making physical contact with an official as the teams jawed on the ice. Szydlowski, who has two assists in five playoff games, will likely be replaced in the lineup by either Tyler Busch or Martel. The ECHL also fined Fort Wayne's Willie Corrin, for an unpenalized trip in the third period, and Matt Alvaro, for an illegal check to the head.

