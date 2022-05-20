Vegas cashes in chips on Komets

There were fantastic moments – namely winning the ECHL's Kelly Cup in 2021 – and times of frustration throughout the Komets' affiliation with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

That union is now over.

The Golden Knights affiliated with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, an ECHL expansion team, with the announcement made Thursday in Savannah, Georgia, where the Ghost Pirates introduced their first coach, Rick Bennett.

So, the Komets are in search of a new NHL partner, which may not be bad news since the relationship between Fort Wayne and the Golden Knights had become strained through the four-year union.

The affiliation yielded talented players for Fort Wayne, such as Connor Corcoran, Jiri Patera, Lynden McCallum, Jermaine Loewen, Brayden Pachal and Mason Primeau, but the Komets also lost players such as Matthew Boudens on lengthy call-ups to the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights, who were one rung higher in the Vegas feeder system. And as the Komets' roster was pillaged by other AHL teams, a product of the pandemic, the Silver Knights didn't send much help – leading to speculation the affiliation would end even if the Ghost Pirates didn't come calling.

“We were very happy to be involved with Vegas,” Komets president Michael Franke said. “There weren't a lot of players (sent here), but the players that did come here were very high quality, which truthfully is kind of unusual because you normally don't see that. You even saw some of these guys called up to the NHL, like Pachal and Jiri Patera. ... It's been a long time since we've had anything like that.”

Without elaborating, Franke said the Golden Knights chose to “move in a little different direction and the direction they're going in now was probably not something we're interested in. It was a good time for both sides to move on.”

Throughout their 10 ECHL seasons, the Komets have partnered with four NHL teams – Anaheim, Colorado, Arizona and Vegas – and also spent two seasons without an affiliation. They reached the conference finals in 2016 as a Colorado affiliate and 2018 as an Arizona affiliate, and their first Kelly Cup was backstopped by goaltender Dylan Ferguson, a prospect of Vegas, which also sent to Fort Wayne players such as Jermaine Loewen, Mason Primeau and Ben Jones.

“It's just time to move on and we've got nothing bad to say (about Vegas). It was fun,” Franke said.

Fort Wayne and Savannah face off Oct. 28 and 29 at Memorial Coliseum and Feb. 24 and 25 in Georgia.

“We are proud to be sending our players to develop with the Savannah organization,” Tim Speltz, Henderson's general manager, said in a news release. “Savannah has opened their arms to professional hockey and we are excited about being an important part of this.”

The Komets have had success in the ECHL without an affiliation, upsetting the Reading Royals to reach the second round of the 2014 playoffs, and also reaching the second round in 2017, but it's unlikely they'll go forward as an independent team, especially after the financial losses suffered during the pandemic. An affiliation gives Fort Wayne access to NHL- or AHL-contracted players at a discount, and it's a key recruiting tool since Fort Wayne players can get spots in NHL or AHL training camps.

Franke, who said he knew the affiliation was ending “for quite a long time,” has already been in talks with at least two NHL teams, though he declined to name them.

The Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks would seem possible. The Canucks are coached by Bruce Boudreau, whose son, Ben, has coached the Komets the last three seasons and is in negotiations to return. Goaltender Samuel Harvey spent time this season with Fort Wayne and San Jose's AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

Other NHL teams who could need an ECHL affiliation include the Los Angles Kings, with whom the Komets have had an informal working agreement before, the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets, but other NHL teams could become available this offseason.

