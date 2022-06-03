Komets present in finals, sort of

Brandon Hawkins knows how to win a playoff championship – he did it last season with the Komets – and he'll tell you the experience is invaluable as he pursues another Kelly Cup with the Toledo Walleye.

“It's being able to deal with adversity and that's where the experience helps, big time,” said Hawkins, a forward, one of five former Komets with Toledo.

Hawkins reflected Wednesday on some of the hardships the Komets faced en route to the 2021 Cup, such as losing goaltender Robbie Beydoun to an injury the last week of the regular season, putting much on the shoulders of goalie Dylan Ferguson; the insane travel and compacted schedule because of the pandemic; or smaller things such as losing the air conditioning on the bus coming back from Allen, Texas.

The lesson for Hawkins was to be ready for the “broad spectrum” of obstacles playoffs can throw at a team like the Walleye, which opens a best-of-7 finals series with the Florida Everblades today in Toledo.

Hawkins and defenseman Randy Gazzola are trying to win Cups in back-to-back seasons. Both signed with the Komets last season after the Walleye opted out because of the pandemic, their rights then returning to Toledo.

Hawkins, 28, who was selected MVP by his Fort Wayne teammates last season, has 13 goals and 26 points in 16 games in these playoffs. Gazzola, 28, who was selected the Komets' Rookie of the Year, has one goal and nine points in 16 games.

“It's been wild,” Hawkins said of taking down Cincinnati in seven games, Wheeling in four and Utah in five. “Last year was a little different because it was a short series in terms of (best-of-5) games and three series total, so it's trying to get a little more rest and do different things like that.

“But I think everybody is enjoying the ride overall.”

The Komets lost to Wheeling in overtime of Game 7 in the first round, preventing the anticipated series against Hawkins, Gazzola and former Komets players Ryan Lowney, Brett McKenzie and Mitchell Heard.

Lowney, the Komets' 2019 Defenseman of the Year, has never won a Cup. But he was with Fort Wayne for the 2018 playoffs, when it lost in overtime of Game 7 in the conference finals to eventual-champion Colorado.

“That playoff was a grind, it was a tough one. It gave me the experience, being able to play in big games and everything like that, so it's definitely helped for sure,” said Lowney, 28, who has two assists in 16 playoff games this year.

Heard, a 30-year-old forward who played for the Komets in 2014-15, skated for Florida in the 2018 finals. He's got two goals and 11 points in 16 playoff games this year. McKenzie, 25, was with the Komets in 2019-20 – no playoffs were held because of the pandemic – and has six goals and 10 points in 13 postseason games with the Walleye.

Of the five former Komets, it was probably strangest for Lowney to don a Walleye jersey, since he'd spent three seasons on the other side of the rivalry from 2016 to 2019.

“Yeah, there was a bit of space there. I was like, 'Oh, I'm playing in Fort Wayne again.' But I'm on Toledo and this was the big rival when I was, obviously, in Fort Wayne there for a bit. Now it's switched around a little bit. But it's part of the fun, right? It's all fun and games,” Lowney said.

Hawkins said he's gotten a lot of well-wishes sent his way from Fort Wayne and appreciates it.

“I feel like I made a lot of awesome and life-long relationships last year, whether it be people like (equipment manager Skylar Garver, coach Ben Boudreau or assistant Olivier Legault), and those guys who have reached out to say good luck and different things like that,” Hawkins said. “It's awesome to see those guys, whether you're playing against them or playing with them. It's definitely fun to have that relationship.”

The Walleye has never won a Cup, though the Toledo Storm did in 1993 and 1994. Florida won in 2012.

Everblades forward Alex Aleardi, 29, who has six goals and eight points in 15 playoff games, was born in Fort Wayne. He moved to Farmington Hills, Michigan, when he was about 2.

