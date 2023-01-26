The Komets believe they’re close to playing the type of hockey that matches their level of talent. They look at their last outing – a 4-2 loss to the division-leading Indy Fuel on Saturday – and argue they were the better team for two periods, hitting, controlling the play and putting Indy on its heels.
But familiar mistakes in the third period – turnovers, missed defensive assignments and penalties – thwarted the Komets at Memorial Coliseum.
“I thought we were up to the challenge. We started off really, really well,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “But we need to buy in. We need everybody to play like that for 60 minutes. It’s not a lack of effort, it’s using our brains. We’re capable of being great.”
This weekend will be an important test, against an objectively low-end team, for the Komets to show they’ve polished up matters.
Fort Wayne (15-14-6), on a three-game winless streak, is in sixth place in the Central Division, four points back of the Wheeling Nailers for the fourth and final playoff spot. Iowa (7-20-9), which has the second-worst record in the 28-team ECHL, is on a six-game winless streak.
But here’s the hitch: Fort Wayne has struggled against Iowa in the 1½ seasons of the Heartlanders’ existence. Iowa has a 6-4-0 record against Fort Wayne – including a 7-2 victory Nov. 6 at Coralville in the only meeting this season – while the Heartlanders have a .403 winning percentage against everyone else since their inception.
The Komets and Heartlanders meet today, Saturday and Sunday at Xtream Arena, where the Komets are 2-4-0.
The K’s, who haven’t missed the postseason since their inaugural ECHL season of 2013, will reach the midway point of this season with tonight’s game and need to win at least twice this weekend to start making up ground in the division.
“Obviously, we would like to be in a better situation than we are currently. It’s nothing too crazy, though,” said captain Anthony Petruzzelli, whose Komets are 19 points back of the Fuel. “We’re sitting right there on the edge (of playoff position) and it’s a really close division. It’s up there for grabs for anyone who wants it, so we’re feeling OK. We’ve got to regroup and be ready to go against a solid Iowa team.”
Fort Wayne’s roster has changed since last weekend: The American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors traded forward Filip Engarås, who had been with Fort Wayne, to the AHL’s Utica Comets for forward Garret Van Wyhe, who was then assigned to Fort Wayne; defenseman Darien Kielb and forward Graham McPhee arrived from Bakersfield; and goaltender Max Milosek, forward Conner Jean, and defensemen Carson Vance and Mackenzie Dwyer were released.
The intrigue of this Iowa trip includes some hatred between the teams and that Tyler Busch has become a top-six forward with the Heartlanders. Busch has six goals and 17 points in 30 games since arriving Nov. 2 from Fort Wayne, in exchange for future considerations. Busch had three assists in the Nov. 6 victory over the Komets and he’s become key on faceoffs and special teams.
The Toledo Walleye, which has had similar struggles as Fort Wayne when it comes to consistency this season, outscored the Heartlanders 16-2 in a three-game sweep at Xtream Arena last weekend. That has catapulted the Walleye to fourth place in the division. Now the Komets must follow suit by getting off the roller coaster that has driven their season.
“It goes back to those little mental lapses overall,” Petruzzelli said. “Each guy has to buy into the system. Any slight crack in there and it’s going to affect the whole thing.”
Note: Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur, who helped the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup, announced his retirement. He played 38 games this season with the ECHL’s Trois-Rivières Lions and had two goals and five points.