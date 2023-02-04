Tye Felhaber had two goals and an assist Saturday night, as the Komets kept up their torrid pace with a 4-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The Komets (20-14-6) have won five straight games – their second-longest winning streak of the season – and are on a 7-2-1 run heading into Sunday’s 5 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Iowa Heartlanders. The Komets won eight straight games in December.
Ryan Fanti, who has been in net for six of the last seven Fort Wayne games, stopped 20 of 22 shots during a night heavy on special teams. Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 6 power plays and Kalamazoo was 1 for 5.
The Wings (17-22-2) have lost six in a row, including back-to-back games to the Komets. Their goalie, Pavel Cajan, stopped 44 of 47 shots but wasn’t in net when Felhaber cemented the victory with a late empty-netter.
At Wings Event Center, where an announced crowd of 3,767 was on hand, it was “Hockey for Her” Night as the Wings completed their “Hockey is for Everyone” campaign that included rainbow ice at one point.
Fort Wayne captain Anthony Petruzzelli opened the scoring off the rebound of a Tristan Pelletier shot 7:11 into the first period. Pelletier fought Kalamazoo captain Justin Murray, after a post-whistle Felhaber shot set off a melee, at 11:22.
Petruzzelli almost made it a two-goal lead at 14:10, when his shot from point-blank range got underneath Cajan, who was flat on his back and closed his legs, keeping the puck from crossing the goal line.
Considering the special-teams action in the first period – the Wings were awarded four power plays by referee Luke Gagnon and the Komets one – the Komets probably felt fortunate to have a lead and a 14-8 shot advantage at the intermission.
The first power play of the second period went to the Komets, thanks to a Justin Taylor slash, and Felhaber capitalized by scoring off the rebound of an Oliver Cooper shot for a 2-0 lead at 6:41.
Kalamazoo’s Max Humitz scored a power-play goal at 18:03, after a scramble for the puck in front of Fanti. The goal was followed by a fracas that included Fort Wayne’s Adam Brubacher putting Taylor in a headlock as Brubacher took kidney punches.
Taylor got the extra penalty, setting up Fort Wayne’s Shawn Boudrias for a power-play goal from 15 feet out and a 3-1 lead at 19:47. The play was set up by Felhaber and Cooper.
Kalamazoo’s Raymond Brice scored on a rocket from the right circle 6:54 into the third period, but the Wings couldn’t muster the equalizer.
Notes: The Komets used the same lineup as they did in Friday’s 4-2 victory over the Wings at the Coliseum, where Fort Wayne defenseman Darien Kielb had three goals and an assist. The Komets played without Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Colton Point (head), Matthew Boudens (undisclosed) and Daniel Maggio (undisclosed). Luka Burzan remained in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters. ... The teams combined for 17 penalties for 56 minutes Saturday.